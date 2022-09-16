Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-09-16 am EDT
28.44 USD   -1.44%
10:20aOAK STREET HEALTH : Opens Tenth Center in Arizona
PU
10:20aOAK STREET HEALTH : Opens First Center in Augusta
PU
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Oak Street Health, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-13-2022 03:30 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : Opens First Center in Augusta

09/16/2022 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Value-based Primary Care Leader Advances Mission to Rebuild Healthcare as it Should Be in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA - September 16, 2022 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Augusta center at 1631 Gordon Highway, STE 17A in Augusta, Georgia. This is Oak Street Health's first center in Augusta and sixth center in Georgia, joining five existing centers in the greater Atlanta area.

"We are thrilled to open our Augusta center in Georgia and begin delivering an unmatched patient experience and improving health outcomes for older adults in the community," said Dr. Anita Varkey, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​"At Oak Street Health, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to meet the individual needs of our patients and we are excited to bring our innovative healthcare model to the area."

Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral healthcare and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 247 patient support line. The Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

Oak Street Health accepts all forms of Medicare, including Original Medicare Part B, select Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement or Medigap plans and Medicare-Medicaid Plans.

Interested patients can visit the Augusta center website to learn more.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 150 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social Impact Report.

Media Contact:
Maggie Garvey, Senior Associate of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
10:20aOAK STREET HEALTH : Opens Tenth Center in Arizona
PU
10:20aOAK STREET HEALTH : Opens First Center in Augusta
PU
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Oak Street Health, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthc..
CI
09/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Hopes of -2-
DJ
09/12Goldman Sachs Downgrades Oak Street Health to Neutral from Buy, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
09/12INSIDER SELL : Oak Street Health
MT
09/07OAK STREET HEALTH : Opens First Center in Lexington
PU
09/05MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 5, 2022
MS
08/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Oak Street Health's Price Target to $30 from $19, Maintains Equa..
MT
08/30Oak Street Health Announces Participation at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthca..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 139 M - -
Net income 2022 -526 M - -
Net Debt 2022 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 973 M 6 973 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 28,85 $
Average target price 34,39 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-12.95%6 973
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.05%134 316
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.66%59 980
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.67%20 260
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.67%18 595
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-28.17%14 492