Oak Street Health : Opens Second Center in Tulsa

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Leader in Value-based Primary Care Welcomes Patients in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK - October 14, 2021 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to more older adults with today's opening of its second Tulsa center at 1538 N Lewis Avenue. The Lewis Avenue center is the fifth new center to open in Oklahoma within the last two weeks.

"We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the Tulsa community with the opening of this new center," said Dr. John Schumann, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health.​"The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in Oklahoma and helping older adults live their healthiest lives."

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 247 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health's value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 18 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
