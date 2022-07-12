Log in
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53 2022-07-12 pm EDT
22.61 USD   +1.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : Opens Sixth Center in Arizona

07/12/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Value-based Primary Care Leader Advances Mission to Rebuild Healthcare as it Should Be in Greater Phoenix Area

PHOENIX - July 11, 2022 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Chandler center at 1036 North Arizona Avenue in Chandler. This is Oak Street Health's sixth center in Arizona. The Company plans to open additional new centers throughout the greater Phoenix area and Tucson in 2022.

"We are thrilled to open our Chandler center in Arizona and begin delivering an unmatched patient experience and improving health outcomes for older adults in the community," said Dr. Charlotte Gurule, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​"At Oak Street Health, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to meet the individual needs of our patients and we are excited to bring our innovative healthcare model to the area."

Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral healthcare and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 247 patient support line. The Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

Oak Street Health accepts all forms of Medicare, including Original Medicare Part B, select Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement or Medigap plans and Medicare-Medicaid Plans.

Interested patients can visit the Chandler center website to learn more.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 140 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social Impact Report.

Media Contact:
Maggie Garvey, Senior Associate of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
