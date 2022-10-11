Advanced search
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
Oak Street Health : Opens Tenth Center in North Carolina

10/11/2022
Value-based Primary Care Leader Advances Mission to Rebuild Healthcare as it Should Be in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - October 10, 2022 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, is now welcoming patients at the new Gate City center at 3808 W Gate City Boulevard, A1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. This is Oak Street Health's tenth center in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to open our Gate City center in North Carolina and begin delivering an unmatched patient experience and improving health outcomes for older adults in the community," said Dr. Dillon Miller, Regional Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​"At Oak Street Health, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to meet the individual needs of our patients and we are excited to bring our innovative healthcare model to the area."

Oak Street Health delivers personalized, preventive primary care through a model that was created to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral healthcare and social determinants support and is easily accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 247 patient support line. The Company has reduced patient hospital admissions by approximately 51% compared to Medicare benchmarks, and driven a 42% reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51% reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health is dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas it serves by hiring employees from local neighborhoods and investing resources to support its communities.

Oak Street Health accepts all forms of Medicare, including Original Medicare Part B, select Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement or Medigap plans and Medicare-Medicaid Plans.

Interested patients can visit the Gate City center website to learn more.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 150 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social Impact Report.

Media Contact:
Maggie Garvey, Senior Associate of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
