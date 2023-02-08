Oak Street Health Shares Rise Premarket on Takeover by CVS

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. moved higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the primary-care provider agreed to be acquired by healthcare giant CVS Health Corp.

CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., is paying $39 a share for Oak Street, a nearly 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $33.68 for the Chicago company and about 50% above Monday's closing price of $25.96, before The Wall Street Journal reported that a deal was near.

The transaction is slated to close later this year.

Oak Street shares were recently up 5.2% to $35.44 in premarket trading.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

