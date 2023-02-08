Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
33.68 USD   +29.74%
06:27aOak Street Health Shares Rise Premarket on Takeover by CVS
DJ
06:20aCVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
AQ
06:14aCVS buying spree continues with $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care operator Oak Street Health
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health Shares Rise Premarket on Takeover by CVS

02/08/2023 | 06:27am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. moved higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the primary-care provider agreed to be acquired by healthcare giant CVS Health Corp.

CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., is paying $39 a share for Oak Street, a nearly 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $33.68 for the Chicago company and about 50% above Monday's closing price of $25.96, before The Wall Street Journal reported that a deal was near.

The transaction is slated to close later this year.

Oak Street shares were recently up 5.2% to $35.44 in premarket trading.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0627ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.86% 85.98 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. 29.74% 33.68 Delayed Quote.56.58%
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -500 M - -
Net Debt 2022 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 181 M 8 181 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,68 $
Average target price 32,47 $
Spread / Average Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.56.58%8 181
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.52%112 975
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.36%72 158
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS3.83%21 905
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY3.35%21 269
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.06%16 618