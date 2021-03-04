Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oak Street Health, Inc.    OSH

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : 5 steps to faster COVID vaccinations in Illinois

03/04/2021 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pare down the categories of people eligible in each phase of the vaccine campaign.

Advantages: Much of the confusion surrounding current vaccination efforts in Illinois arises from the myriad categories of people covered by each phase of the rollout, with counties sometimes differing on who qualifies. For example, Illinois announced it will expand vaccine eligibility later this month to people with underlying medical conditions, but Chicago and Cook County are waiting, citing low supply and tens of thousands still eligible for vaccination.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde says Champaign County took a simpler approach that resulted in a vaccination rate of 5.09 percent, well above the statewide average. After vaccinating health care workers, it turned to those above 75. When demand waned, the county opened up to those above 65 with health conditions, then all those above 65, with other specified occupations to follow. Champaign also offered 'catch-up' clinics for stragglers and those who might need more time because they have a disability or need a translator. They got 'zero pushback,' locally, Pryde says.

Drawbacks: This approach requires extensive communication to inform people when they become eligible for vaccination. Pryde says her agency has an 'unbelievable' number of partnerships with community groups that helped spread the word. Not all local health departments in Illinois have such extensive community relationships. Political pushback could be massive as well-disputes have already broken out about how prisoners, librarians and construction workers are classified.

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 19:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
02:09pOAK STREET HEALTH  : 5 steps to faster COVID vaccinations in Illinois
PU
01:57pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Mobile health team bringing COVID-19 vaccines to at-risk se..
PU
03/02OAK STREET HEALTH  : to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
02/26OAK STREET HEALTH  : Survey Show Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults with Heart D..
PU
02/24OAK STREET HEALTH  : Canaccord Genuity Starts Oak Street Health at Buy With $67 ..
MT
02/23OAK STREET HEALTH  : to Enter Georgia, Extending Its National Footprint to 14 St..
BU
02/12OAK STREET HEALTH  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Oak Street Health to..
MT
02/10OAK STREET HEALTH  : Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
02/08OAK STREET HEALTH  : Announces Secondary Offering
BU
02/08OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 869 M - -
Net income 2020 -164 M - -
Net cash 2020 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 283 M 13 283 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,11 $
Last Close Price 55,17 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael T. Pykosz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Clem President
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
Geoffrey Price Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-9.79%13 283
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.07%90 523
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.76%59 683
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS19.70%23 416
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.40%20 407
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED18.72%16 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ