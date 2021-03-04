Oak Street Health : 5 steps to faster COVID vaccinations in Illinois

Pare down the categories of people eligible in each phase of the vaccine campaign.

Advantages: Much of the confusion surrounding current vaccination efforts in Illinois arises from the myriad categories of people covered by each phase of the rollout, with counties sometimes differing on who qualifies. For example, Illinois announced it will expand vaccine eligibility later this month to people with underlying medical conditions, but Chicago and Cook County are waiting, citing low supply and tens of thousands still eligible for vaccination.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde says Champaign County took a simpler approach that resulted in a vaccination rate of 5.09 percent, well above the statewide average. After vaccinating health care workers, it turned to those above 75. When demand waned, the county opened up to those above 65 with health conditions, then all those above 65, with other specified occupations to follow. Champaign also offered 'catch-up' clinics for stragglers and those who might need more time because they have a disability or need a translator. They got 'zero pushback,' locally, Pryde says.

Drawbacks: This approach requires extensive communication to inform people when they become eligible for vaccination. Pryde says her agency has an 'unbelievable' number of partnerships with community groups that helped spread the word. Not all local health departments in Illinois have such extensive community relationships. Political pushback could be massive as well-disputes have already broken out about how prisoners, librarians and construction workers are classified.