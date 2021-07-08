Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/08 02:53:28 pm
59.665 USD   +0.11%
02:20pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Countdown to Grand Rounds!
PU
01:09pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens New Center in Longview
PU
06/30OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Center in Alabama
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : Countdown to Grand Rounds!

07/08/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Countdown to Grand Rounds!

Oak Street is excited to announce that we will be hosting a virtual Grand Rounds session on Thursday, July 22 via Zoom. For more information on the sessions, our tentative agenda is available here. Sessions will be recorded for those who cannot attend the live presentations.

Date: Thursday, July 22

Time: 12-4 p.m. CT (1 - 5 p.m. ET)

If you are interested in attending please email providerservices@oakstreethealth.com for more information.

Target Audience: Primary Care clinicians and staff working in a Value-Based Care Model

Objectives:

At the completion of this activity, participants will be able to (1) discuss the importance of diagnostic reasoning, trust, and equity in a primary care setting and (2) understand the latest updates of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it relates to disease management, immunology, and vaccine biology.

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Oak Street Health. Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Credit Designation Statement

The Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™. Physicians should claim only credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
02:20pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Countdown to Grand Rounds!
PU
01:09pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens New Center in Longview
PU
06/30OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Center in Alabama
PU
06/30OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Greater Houston Area
PU
06/23OAK STREET HEALTH  : Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in HR - Cynthia Hi..
PU
06/23OAK STREET HEALTH  : Crain's Chicago Business Notable Healthcare Heroes 2021 - D..
PU
06/22OAK STREET HEALTH  : SEC Filing (5/A)
PU
06/18OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Baton Rouge
PU
06/18OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Queens
PU
06/15OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Georgia
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 332 M - -
Net income 2021 -331 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 351 M 14 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 59,60 $
Average target price 71,64 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Clem President
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jason van den Eeden Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-2.55%14 818
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION19.09%110 697
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.31.90%68 651
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.3.85%27 342
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS38.18%26 094
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.88%24 500