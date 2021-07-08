Oak Street Health : Countdown to Grand Rounds!

Countdown to Grand Rounds!

Oak Street is excited to announce that we will be hosting a virtual Grand Rounds session on Thursday, July 22 via Zoom. For more information on the sessions, our tentative agenda is available here. Sessions will be recorded for those who cannot attend the live presentations.

Date: Thursday, July 22

Time: 12-4 p.m. CT (1 - 5 p.m. ET)

If you are interested in attending please email providerservices@oakstreethealth.com for more information.



Target Audience: Primary Care clinicians and staff working in a Value-Based Care Model

Objectives:



At the completion of this activity, participants will be able to (1) discuss the importance of diagnostic reasoning, trust, and equity in a primary care setting and (2) understand the latest updates of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it relates to disease management, immunology, and vaccine biology.

Accreditation Statement

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Oak Street Health. Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Credit Designation Statement

The Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) ™. Physicians should claim only credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

