Oak Street Health : Opens First Center in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC - March, 31 2021 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH)a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to older adults in South Carolina with today's opening of its first center in the state. The new center is located at 6119 White Horse Road, STE. 14 in Greenville. This opening brings the number of states where Oak Street Health has a presence to 13.



​'We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the Greenville community with the opening of this new center,' said Dr. Dillon Miller, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​'The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in South Carolina and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.'



Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24⁄ 7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.



Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health's value-based primary care model, click here.