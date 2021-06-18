Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : Opens First Primary Care Center in Queens

06/18/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leader in Value-based Primary Care Welcomes Patients in New York

NEW YORK - June 17, 2021 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to more older adults with today's opening of its first center in Queens, located at 11515 Sutphin Boulevard in the Jamaica neighborhood. The new South Jamaica location brings the number of Oak Street Health centers in New York to four, joining three locations in nearby Brooklyn.

'We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the Queens community with the opening of this new center,' said Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health.​'The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in New York and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.'

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 247 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health's value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 90 centers across 14 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Media Contact:
Erica Frank, Vice President of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
Erica.Frank@oakstreethealth.com

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
04:11pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Baton Rouge
PU
04:11pOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Queens
PU
06/15OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Georgia
PU
06/10OAK STREET HEALTH  : More Than Half of Older Adults Concerned About Alzheimer's ..
PU
06/07OAK STREET HEALTH  : Aims To Enter Arizona In 2022
MT
06/07OAK STREET HEALTH  : Announces Plans to Enter 20th State, Arizona Centers to Ope..
BU
06/03OAK STREET HEALTH  : Announces Participation at the 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Gl..
BU
05/27OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Primary Care Center in Tyler
PU
05/27OAK STREET HEALTH  : Announces Participation at the 41st Annual William Blair Gr..
BU
05/27OAK STREET HEALTH  : Prices Upsized Secondary Offering at $62/Share
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 332 M - -
Net income 2021 -348 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 587 M 13 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 71,36 $
Last Close Price 56,43 $
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael T. Pykosz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Clem President
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jason van den Eeden Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-7.73%13 587
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION23.32%110 895
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.99%68 515
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.31%26 512
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS27.82%25 404
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA2.96%24 504