Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oak Street Health, Inc.    OSH

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/31 11:57:08 am
53.675 USD   +1.81%
11:45aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens New Center in South Philadelphia
PU
11:37aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Center in South Carolina
PU
11:29aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens Second Brooklyn Center
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health : Opens New Center in South Philadelphia

03/31/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - March, 31 2021 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to more older adults in Philadelphia with today's opening of a new center located at 2310 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard. The new center brings the number of Oak Street Health centers in Philadelphia to 10.

'We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the Philadelphia community with the opening of this new center,' said Dr. Marisa Gefen, Senior Medical Director at Oak Street Health. ​'The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in Pennsylvania and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.'

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 247 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health's value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 80 centers across 13 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Media Contact:
Erica Frank, Vice President of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
Erica.Frank@oakstreethealth.com

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:44:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
11:45aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens New Center in South Philadelphia
PU
11:37aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First Center in South Carolina
PU
11:29aOAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens Second Brooklyn Center
PU
03/23OAK STREET HEALTH  : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/17OAK STREET HEALTH  : One Year Pandemic Survey Reveals Older Adults Most Focused ..
PU
03/17OAK STREET HEALTH  : Opens First South Bend Center
PU
03/16OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
03/15OAK STREET HEALTH  : Evercore ISI Starts Oak Street Health at Outperform With $7..
MT
03/12OAK STREET HEALTH  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Oak Street Health to..
MT
03/11OAK STREET HEALTH  : The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Oak Street He..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 319 M - -
Net income 2021 -259 M - -
Net cash 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 692 M 12 692 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 68,60 $
Last Close Price 52,72 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael T. Pykosz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Clem President
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
Jason van den Eeden Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-13.80%12 692
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION11.39%99 768
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.14.64%63 526
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS24.56%24 746
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-7.57%21 652
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-7.77%21 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ