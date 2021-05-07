Log in
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Oak Street Health : Opens Second Primary Care Center in Louisiana

05/07/2021
Leader in Value-based Primary Care Welcomes Patients in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - May 7, 2021 - Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is expanding access to more older adults with today's opening of its second center in Louisiana located at 2841 S. Claiborne Avenue, Suite E in New Orleans. The opening of the New Orleans center comes less than two months after Oak Street Health marked its entry into Louisiana with the opening of a center at 6521 Airline Drive in Metairie.

'We are excited to expand access to our high-quality, value-based care to members of the greater New Orleans community with the opening of this new center,' said Dr. Kevin Stephens, Senior Medical Director, Oak Street Health.​'The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important. As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in Louisiana and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.'

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 247 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health's value-based primary care model, click here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 80 centers across 13 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Media Contact:
Erica Frank, Vice President of Public Relations
Oak Street Health
Erica.Frank@oakstreethealth.com

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
