  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
25.26 USD   +3.69%
04:06pOak Street Health to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08:31aOak Street Health Hosts "Livin' the Dream" Event for Older Adults
BU
08:07aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Oak Street Health to $31 From $27, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street Health to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 202, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal first quarter results will be issued on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, referencing participant code 8878594, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 130 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 129 M - -
Net income 2022 -464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 870 M 5 870 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Average target price 33,47 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.-26.49%5 870
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.25%135 740
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.16%78 498
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.99%24 889
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.49%19 776
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY24.29%18 718