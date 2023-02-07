Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oak Street Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSH   US67181A1079

OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.

(OSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04:12 2023-02-07 am EST
33.94 USD   +30.74%
10:53aOak Street, In CVS Crosshairs, Won't Comment on Market Activity
DJ
10:18aOak Street Health States that Its Policy is Not to Comment on Unusual Market Activity
BU
09:04aCVS Health Reportedly Close to Deal to Acquire Oak Street Health for $10.5 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oak Street, In CVS Crosshairs, Won't Comment on Market Activity

02/07/2023 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Oak Street Health Inc., which has seen its share price surge more than 30% amid a report that the primary-care provider is near a deal to be acquired by CVS Health Corp., on Tuesday declined to comment on the stock-market activity.

The Chicago company said it was contacted by the New York Stock Exchange in accordance with the bourse's usual practice, but that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity.

The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that healthcare giant CVS could announce a deal this week to buy Oak Street for about $39 a share, roughly 50% above Monday's closing price of $25.96.

Oak Street shares were recently changing hands at $33.99, up 31%, after hitting a 52-week high of $34.64 early in the session.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1052ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.60% 85.66 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. 30.95% 33.99 Delayed Quote.20.69%
All news about OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
10:53aOak Street, In CVS Crosshairs, Won't Comment on Market Activity
DJ
10:18aOak Street Health States that Its Policy is Not to Comment on Unusual Market Activity
BU
09:04aCVS Health Reportedly Close to Deal to Acquire Oak Street Health for $10.5 Billion
MT
08:23aOak Street Health Rises Past 35% Pre-Bell Tuesday After Report of CVS Health Nearing $1..
MT
07:49aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of..
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; -2-
DJ
02/06Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of Powell's S..
DJ
02/06CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
RE
02/06CVS nearing $10.5 bln deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -500 M - -
Net Debt 2022 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 306 M 6 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oak Street Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,96 $
Average target price 32,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Pykosz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Clem President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cook Chief Financial Officer
Griffin Myers Director & Chief Medical Officer
David R. Buchanan Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC.20.69%6 306
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.96%112 016
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.65%71 674
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY5.71%21 753
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.89%21 663
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-7.06%16 558