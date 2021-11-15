Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Oak Street Health, Inc. - OSH

11/15/2021 | 10:03am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Oak Street and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On November 8, 2021, Oak Street filed its quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Oak Street disclosed that "[o]n November 1, 2021, the Company received a civil investigative demand ('CID') from the United States Department of Justice.  According to the CID, the Department of Justice is investigating whether the Company may have violated the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3722.  The CID requests certain documents and information related to the Company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and related to the Company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries and requests information and documents related to such matters." 

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20.79%, to close at $37.14 per share on November 9, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-oak-street-health-inc---osh-301423622.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
