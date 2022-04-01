Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oak Valley Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OVLY   US6718071052

OAK VALLEY BANCORP

(OVLY)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp : Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring, Cesar Camarillo

04/01/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

Date:

March 30, 2022

Contact:

Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty

Phone:

(209) 848-BANK (2265)

Toll Free (866) 844-7500

www.ovcb.com

OAK VALLEY COMMUNITY BANK ANNOUNCES

BRANCH MANAGER HIRING

OAKDALE, CA - Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Cesar Camarillo has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank's 12th & I Branch in Modesto.

Camarillo joins the Oak Valley team with nearly 17 years of banking industry experience, the past seven as a Branch Manager in the local Modesto market. In this new role, he will be responsible for managing all operational aspects of the branch, leading the 12th & I Branch team members, and pursuing business development opportunities in the Modesto area.

"We're thrilled to have Cesar join us," stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. "He is a lifelong Central Valley resident with deep roots in the community and his passion for building relationships with customers, neighbors, and staff will help this location and team thrive."

Camarillo is a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Community Church. He currently resides in Ceres with his wife Deysi and their two children. Along with spending time with his family and cheering on his children in their sports activities, he enjoys golfing, cycling, Krav Maga/kickboxing, and soccer.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Disclaimer

Oak Valley Bancorp published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:53:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
