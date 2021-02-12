Oak View National Bank : February 12, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces 2020 Results and Declaration of a Dividend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces Financial Results for 2020 and the Declaration of a Dividend

Warrenton, VA., February 8, 2021 -- Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) Oak View NationalBank(OTCPink:OAKV)reportednetincomefortheyearendedDecember31,2020of$2,016,948, or $0.70 basic and $0.69 diluted earnings per share compared to $2,044,749 or $0.71 basic earnings per share and $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.71% and return on average equity (ROAE) was 7.99% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.82% and 8.84% respectively for the year ended December 31, 2019.

On January 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Bank declared an annual dividend of $0.04 per share. This dividend was declared for shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021 and will be payable on February 16, 2021. Michael Ewing, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO said, "In spite of the extraordinary circumstances the Bank facedin 2020,we are pleasedthatthefinancialresultsfor2020werestrong. This allowed the Bank to initiate payment of a dividend."

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $284.7 million, an increase of $20.9 million or 7.9% over total assets from the prior year. Gross loans increased 22% to $246.0 million at the end of 2020 and included $26.3 million Payroll Protection Program loans, compared to $201.6 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits ended the year at $239.9 million, representing an increase of 15.1% compared to $208.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Credit quality remained outstanding as the bank only had one non-performing loan at December 31, 2020 totaling $24,825. The year ending December 31, 2020 had a loan loss provision of $469,052 compared to a loan loss recovery of $97,843 for the year ending December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $2.17 million or 0.884% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.70 million or 0.845% of total loans at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the bank had zero past due loans. Throughout the year, the bank processed payment deferrals on 94 loans, with just six loans remaining on deferral at year end. The bank had one non-performing loan at December 31, 2020 totaling $24,825.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank reported net income of $585,715 or $0.20 per share basic and diluted versus $532,195 or $0.19 per share basic and $0.18 diluted reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net operating income before tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was $726,994 compared to net operating income before tax of $636,116 for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 an increase of $90,878 or 14.3%. The higher income was a result of increased levels of non-interest income which were partially offset by volume related increases in data processing costs and marketing expenses.

The quarter ending December 31, 2020 had a loan loss provision of $96,793 compared to a loan loss recovery of $85,632 for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

The net interest margin fell to 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.36% for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The average yield on earning assets decreased 46 basis points to 3.93% in the quarter ending December 31, 2020 and the cost of funds decreased by 47 basis points to 0.88% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of average interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities increased to 144.8% in the December 2020 quarter from 132.0% in the December 2019 quarter.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View

National Bank is headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us atwww.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Knighting, Senior Vice President/Director of Sales & Marketing, Oak View National Bank, at 540-825-2570.

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and 2019

Assets

Cash and due from banks Federal funds sold

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks Securities held to maturity, at cost Restricted stock, at cost

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,173,910 and

2020

(Unaudited)

$ 3,640,065

2019

$ 2,756,799

7,261,000 26,964,000 12,579,174 16,312,202 3,149,392 2,649,352 1,725,605 2,209,219

$1,704,545 for 2020 and 2019, respectively 243,585,780 200,196,821

Premises and equipment, net Accrued interest receivable Bank Owned Life Insurance Deferred tax asset

Other real estate owned Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilitie s

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts Time, $250,000 and over

Other time

Total deposits

Federal Home Loan Bank advances Accrued expenses and other liabilities

Total liabilities

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock $ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares,

None issued and outstanding

Common stock $ 1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares, 2,896,502 shares issued and outstanding 12-31-2020 2,873,456 shares issued and outstanding 12-31-2019

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,470,408 5,636,635

889,704 5,204,850

599,818 5,095,143

660,299 483,249

- - 253,875

505,926 578,132

$ 284,672,203

$ 263,735,245

$

66,056,128

97,972,610 79,990,910 10,847,544 12,479,557 65,009,409 71,115,222

$ 44,830,841 $ 239,885,691 $ 208,416,530 16,900,000 29,800,000 1,572,864 1,355,681 $ 258,358,555 $ 239,572,211 $ - -$ - - - - - -$ 2,896,502 17,538,003 17,427,382 5,879,143 3,862,196 - - $ 26,313,648 $ 284,672,203

$ 2,873,456

- -

$ 24,163,034

$ 263,735,245