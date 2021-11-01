Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Oak View National Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OAKV   US67134X1054

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

(OAKV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

November 1, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

11/01/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Warrenton, VA, November 1, 2021 - Oak View National Bank (OTC Pink: OAKV) reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.21 compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $1.60 million, compared to $1.43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $0.55 compared to $0.50 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Selected Highlights:

  • The net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% and 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The net interest margin was 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Total assets were $327.72 million on September 30, 2021, an increase of $14.00 million and $43.15 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Total loans increased to $246.50 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $245.00 million on June 30, 2021, and $245.77 million on December 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 3.13% and 8.00% compared to March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
  • Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan on September 30, 2021, totaling $5,985 and there were no past due loans at the end of the third quarter 2021.
  • The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $9,695 and a recovery of loan losses of $57,848 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. While the Bank provided adequate reserves for loan growth during the reported periods, a portion of the reserves recognized during 2020 was released as credit deterioration as previously anticipated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been experienced.
  • Total deposits increased to $283.73 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $270.19 million on June 30, 2021, and $239.89 million on December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $13.54 million and $43.84 million compared to June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Michael Ewing, CEO and Chairman of the Board said, "We are pleased with the financial results for the third quarter. And equally important, we are extremely proud of our employees who, as the momentum in opening new accounts increased, remained focused on providing an exceptional experience at every customer interaction." Mr. Ewing continued by stating, "During the quarter, a record number of over four hundred new accounts were opened, which contributed significantly to our growth for the period. We are thrilled at the level of support we have received from our

1

customers and communities and are excited for the opportunity to provide products and services that will meet their financial needs at the time they need it most."

Earnings

Return on average assets was 0.76% and return on average equity was 8.87% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.81% and 8.88% respectively for the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.69% and 0.68% for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Return on average equity was 7.86% and 7.67% for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update

As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had $9.51 million in outstanding PPP loans, $302,030 of which were originated in 2020 and the remaining $9.21 million were originated in 2021. Net PPP loan fees recognized for the quarter totaled $161,072, of which $137,470 represented accelerated PPP loan fees earned from PPP loan forgiveness of $5.65 million in principal loan balances during the quarter.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin declined fifteen basis points to 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2021 and declined 2 basis points, compared to 3.30% for the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increased by twenty-six basis points to 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.

Changes to the net interest margin were impacted by the changes in the yield on average earning assets, primarily lower yields on loans, offset by lower cost of funds. The average yield on earning assets decreased to 3.59% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.83% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.99% for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of funds decreased to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2021 from 0.59% for second quarter of 2021 and 0.98% for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $53,259 or 12.89% to $466,459 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and increased by $96,589 or 26.11% compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily related to higher levels of interchange fee income and mortgage loan fee income.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $425,456 or 16.19% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021. While expenses related to salaries and benefits increased quarter-over-quarter due to growth opportunities the bank has experienced, this increase was offset by the reduction in data processing expenses associated with the core data processor conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expenses increased by $422,730 or 23.76% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Period-over-period noninterest expenses increased as a result of new positions in 2021, the strategic decision to increase advertising efforts throughout our market area and the costs related to reorganization of the bank into a holding company.

Oak View National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank offering a full range of financial services for commercial and retail customers, as well as not-for-profit entities. Oak View National Bank is headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit us at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.

2

OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Cash and due from banks

$

8,491,676

$

3,640,065

Federal funds sold

27,328,000

7,261,000

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

9,284,460

12,579,174

Securities held to maturity, at cost

3,535,051

3,149,392

Securities available for sale, at fair value

19,840,630

-

Restricted stock, at cost

1,483,955

1,725,605

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,128,961 and

$2,173,910, respectively

244,373,458

243,585,780

Premises and equipment, net

6,239,080

5,470,408

Accrued interest receivable

769,437

889,704

Bank owned life insurance

5,282,985

5,204,850

Deferred tax asset

711,307

660,299

Other assets

381,001

505,926

Total assets

$

327,721,040

$

284,672,203

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

86,855,348

$

66,056,128

Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts

125,079,077

97,972,610

Time deposits

71,791,925

75,856,953

Total deposits

283,726,350

239,885,691

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

14,900,000

16,900,000

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,188,481

1,572,864

Total liabilities

$

299,814,831

$

258,358,555

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

$

-

$

-

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock

$ 5 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares,

None issued and outstanding

$

-

$

-

Common stock

$1 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares, 2,956,157 and

2,896,502 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,956,157

2,896,502

Additional paid-in capital

17,776,623

17,538,003

Retained earnings

7,365,318

5,879,143

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(191,889)

-

Total shareholders' equity

$

27,906,209

$

26,313,648

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

327,721,040

$

284,672,203

3

4

Disclaimer

Oak View National Bank published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK
01:47pNovember 1, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
PU
09/01OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK : September 1, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces Officer Prom..
PU
08/24OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK : August 24, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces Board Roles
PU
08/03OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK : August 2, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces Second Quarter ..
PU
05/02OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK : May 3, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces Net Income of $764..
PU
02/12OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK : February 12, 2021 - Oak View National Bank Announces 2020 Results..
PU
2020Oak View National Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2020
CI
More news
Chart OAK VIEW NATIONAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Oak View National Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Ewing Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin A. Lee President, Director & Chief Credit Officer
Robert E. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Caren M. Eastham Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Donald R. Yowell Independent Director