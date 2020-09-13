Oakajee : Annual Report to Shareholders

OAKAJEE CORPORATION LIMITED

ACN 123 084 453

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group comprising of Oakajee Corporation Limited ("Oakajee" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report is as follows.

The Board of Directors

The names and details of Directors who held office during or since the end of financial year and until the date of this report are as follows. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

Mr Mark Jones (Managing Director)

Mr Jones was previously a Non-Executive Director (Private Clients) of Patersons Securities Limited, one of the largest stockbroking firms in Australia and is currently the Chairman of Santa Fe Minerals Limited. He has been instrumental in raising capital for many exploration companies from IPO to production and brings over 30 years' of mining and stock market experience. Mr Jones has been a Director of the Company since July 2008.

Other Current Directorships

Santa Fe Minerals Limited (since 27 May 2011)

Former Directorships in the Last Three Years

None

Mr Garry Thomas (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Thomas is a Civil Engineer with over 35 years' experience in civil construction, mine development and operations. He has been involved in the implementation of mining operations in Australia, Indonesia, Laos, Russia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Algeria, Mexico and Mali.

He has managed the construction and commissioning of over 20 CIL/CIP, flotation and heap leach plants in Australasia, Russia and Africa as well as many plant upgrades.

Mr Thomas has been instrumental in the procurement and development of Elemental Minerals Limited's potash project in West Africa. He was also the founding Managing Director of Intermet Engineering Pty Limited, a minerals processing engineering Company, since its inception in Australia in 2001 to its sale in 2008.

Mr Thomas has been a Director of the Company since March 2012.

Other Current Directorships

Mithril Resources Ltd (since 17 August 2020)

Former Directorships in the Last Three Years

None

Mr Gary Watson (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Watson has over 16 years' of extensive experience in the resources, finance and energy infrastructure industries. He has worked in a number of different roles, with particular emphasis on technical and economic project evaluation.

Mr Watson has a unique view of the resources industry having worked in a variety of mining methods in iron ore, gold and nickel mines, coupled with his experience as an Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Curtin University and is a CFA Charterholder. Mr Watson has been a Director of the Company since August 2017.

Other Current Directorships

None

Former Directorships in the Last Three Years

None

