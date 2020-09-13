Log in
OAKAJEE CORPORATION LIMITED

(OKJ)
02:15aOAKAJEE : Appendix 4G
PU
02:15aOAKAJEE : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
08/18OAKAJEE : Mithril Resources Limited - APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GARRY THOMAS
AQ
Oakajee : Appendix 4G

09/13/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Oakajee Corporation Limited

ACN 123 084 453

Registered Office

39 Clifton Street

NEDLANDS WA 6009

Telephone: +61 8 9389 6032

Facsimile: +61 8 9389 8226

Email: admin@oakajeecorp.com.au

9 September 2020

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

APPENDIX 4G

Please find attached Appendix 4G in accordance with Listing Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3. A copy of the Company's Corporate Governance Statement is included in its Annual Report lodged on 9 September 2020.

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

- ENDS -

Krystel Kirou

Company Secretary

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

OAKAJEE CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN / ACN:

Financial year ended:

123 084 453

30 JUNE 2020

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

These pages of our annual report:

20 to 25

This URL on our website:

http://www.oakajeecorp.com.au/oakajee-corporate-governance.html

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 9 September 2020 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 9 September 2020

Krystel Kirou

Company Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at [insert location]

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

is therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at [insert location]

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

at [insert location]

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

at [insert location]

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

is therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Page 3

Disclaimer

Oakajee Corporation Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 06:14:04 UTC
