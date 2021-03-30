Log in
Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks Video | Oakley Capital Investments

03/30/2021
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks Video | Oakley Capital Investments 
30-March-2021 / 09:10 GMT/BST 
30-March-2021 / 09:10 GMT/BST 
Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments 
Video | Management Discussion 
On 24 March 2021, Steven Tredget of OCI and Mark Thomas of Hardman & Co held a live discussion on Hardman Talks. Watch 
it here: https://youtu.be/-0v7IjWpyJQ 
Mark highlighted the competitive advantage for the underlying companies in uncertain times with access to more certain 
funding and operational expertise that are provided by PE firms, while Steven explored the key strength for Oakley 
Capital, its relationships with a network of entrepreneurs who help originate and manage their investments. 
The discussion broadened into why high levels of return are expected going forward, how new investments are assessed 
and current opportunities, the valuation of assets, and extensive comments on discount management. 
Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/-0v7IjWpyJQ 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
