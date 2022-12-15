IN BRIEF: Oakley Capital Investments commits EUR30 million to fund

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd - provides access to Oakley Capital Private Equity funds - Commits EUR30 million to Oakley Capital PROfounders Fund III, a venture capital fund focused on investments in "entrepreneur-led" private businesses across Europe. Says that PROfounders has backed over 50 companies to date, Oakley explains, including Finnish games developer Small Giant Games and tourist activity platform Getyourguide.

Oaley's commitment to PROfounders takes its total outstanding commitments to the Oakley Funds to GBP900 million, it says, to be deployed into new investments over the next five years.

Oakley's total liquidity at December 15 is GBP208 million.

Current stock price: 420.00 pence

12-month change: up 5.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.