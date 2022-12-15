Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oakley Capital Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCL   BMG670131058

OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(OCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00 2022-12-15 am EST
418.00 GBX   -0.48%
06:18aIN BRIEF: Oakley Capital Investments commits EUR30 million to fund
AN
05:47aOakley Capital Investments Commits EUR30 Million to Group's PROfounders Fund III
MT
11/10DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Oakley Capital directors buy 300,000 shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Oakley Capital Investments commits EUR30 million to fund

12/15/2022 | 06:18am EST
Oakley Capital Investments Ltd - provides access to Oakley Capital Private Equity funds - Commits EUR30 million to Oakley Capital PROfounders Fund III, a venture capital fund focused on investments in "entrepreneur-led" private businesses across Europe. Says that PROfounders has backed over 50 companies to date, Oakley explains, including Finnish games developer Small Giant Games and tourist activity platform Getyourguide.

Oaley's commitment to PROfounders takes its total outstanding commitments to the Oakley Funds to GBP900 million, it says, to be deployed into new investments over the next five years.

Oakley's total liquidity at December 15 is GBP208 million.

Current stock price: 420.00 pence

12-month change: up 5.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 286 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 89,4 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 741 M 920 M 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oakley Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 420,00 GBX
Average target price 650,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Managers and Directors
Caroline Jean Foulger Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Lightowler Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona E. Beck Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Director
Stewart Charles Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED0.36%920
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.80%9 671
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-15.19%5 026
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.36%4 128
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.72%3 990
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.93%3 516