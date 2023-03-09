Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oakley Capital Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCL   BMG670131058

OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(OCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:02:57 2023-03-09 am EST
464.00 GBX   -2.11%
07:04aOakley Capital annual net asset value rises; ups dividend
AN
05:58aOakley Capital Investments Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oakley Capital annual net asset value rises; ups dividend

03/09/2023 | 07:04am EST
Oakley Capital Investments Ltd - provides access to Oakley Capital Private Equity funds - Net asset value per share amounts to 662 pence as at December 31, up significantly from 538 pence on the same date a year earlier. Total NAV return for 2022 is 24% compared to 35% year-on-year. Declares a final dividend of 2.25 pence per share, taking total dividend for 2022 to 4.5p from 2.25p a year prior. Looking ahead, Oakley warns that the prevailing macroeconomic environment is likely to have an impact on portfolio company trading in 2023.

Chair Caroline Foulger says: "We are pleased to report that OCI has continued to generate strong NAV growth during a period of considerable market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. As we look to the year ahead, the board remains confident in Oakley's ability to continue sourcing attractive investment opportunities, and to support its portfolio companies accelerate growth and create value."

Current stock price: 464.00 pence, down 2.1% on Thursday around midday in London

12-month change: up 21%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 286 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 89,4 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 836 M 991 M 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 474,00 GBX
Average target price 653,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Caroline Jean Foulger Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Lightowler Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona E. Beck Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Director
Stewart Charles Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.99%991
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.06%10 213
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.51%5 536
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.48%3 929
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.80%3 846
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.38%3 618