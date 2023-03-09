Oakley Capital annual net asset value rises; ups dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd - provides access to Oakley Capital Private Equity funds - Net asset value per share amounts to 662 pence as at December 31, up significantly from 538 pence on the same date a year earlier. Total NAV return for 2022 is 24% compared to 35% year-on-year. Declares a final dividend of 2.25 pence per share, taking total dividend for 2022 to 4.5p from 2.25p a year prior. Looking ahead, Oakley warns that the prevailing macroeconomic environment is likely to have an impact on portfolio company trading in 2023.

Chair Caroline Foulger says: "We are pleased to report that OCI has continued to generate strong NAV growth during a period of considerable market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. As we look to the year ahead, the board remains confident in Oakley's ability to continue sourcing attractive investment opportunities, and to support its portfolio companies accelerate growth and create value."

Current stock price: 464.00 pence, down 2.1% on Thursday around midday in London

12-month change: up 21%

