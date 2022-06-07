Oaktree Acquisition II : Alvotech and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Announce Shareholder Approval of Business Combination - Form 8-K

Alvotech and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Announce Shareholder Approval of Business Combination • Business Combination anticipated to close on or about June 15, 2022 • Ordinary shares of Alvotech expected to trade under the new ticker symbol "ALVO" from June 16, 2022 on The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York and from June 23, 2022 on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland • Warrants expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the new ticker symbol "ALVOW" REYKJAVIK, Iceland & LOS ANGELES (June 7, 2022) - Alvotech Holdings S.A. ("Alvotech S.A."), a global biotech company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II ("OACB") (NYSE: OACB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), announced today that their previously announced business combination between Alvotech S.A., OACB and the legal entity named Alvotech, previously named Alvotech Lux Holdings S.A.S., with Alvotech as the surviving entity (the "Business Combination") was approved by OACB shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") on June 7, 2022. It is anticipated that the Business Combination will close on or about June 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of all other applicable closing conditions. The ordinary shares of Alvotech are expected to trade under the new ticker symbol "ALVO" on The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York and The Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Reykjavik and the warrants of Alvotech are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market in New York under the new ticker symbol "ALVOW." "This an exciting time for the Alvotech team, our partners and everyone else demanding more affordable, high-quality biologic medicines," said Robert Wessman, founder and Chairman of Alvotech. "Since our inception a decade ago, we have dedicated ourselves to expanding patient access to life-altering treatments." "Alvotech is becoming a public company at a pivotal inflection point in the global healthcare industry, a time when demand for increased affordability and accessibility has never been greater," said Zaid Pardesi, CFO & Head of M&A of Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. "We are proud to partner with a company that is transforming the lives of patients and enhancing the sustainability of healthcare systems, and look forward to continuing to work with the Alvotech team in achieving their goal of becoming a leading supplier of biosimilar medicine in all major markets around the world."

About Alvotech Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA; US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU and select other territories), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (TSE: 4554; Japan), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (NSE: CIPLA; Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (SWX:DKSH; Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: KMDA; Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (1795:TT; Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com . About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II The Oaktree Acquisition Corp. franchise was formed to partner with high-quality, growing companies to facilitate their successful entry to the public markets. By leveraging the deep capabilities and experience of its sponsor, an affiliate of Oaktree, which manages $164 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. seeks to provide best-in-class resources and execution, coupled with a focus on long-term partnership and shareholder value creation. For more information about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, please visit www.oaktreeacquisitioncorp.com. Additional Information In connection with the Business Combination, OACB, Alvotech S.A. and the legal entity named Alvotech, previously named Alvotech Lux Holdings S.A.S., ("TopCo") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended or supplemented through the date hereof, the "Registration Statement") containing a proxy statement of OACB and a prospectus of TopCo. This communication is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. Investors and other interested persons are advised to read the Registration Statement and other documents filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about Alvotech S.A., OACB, the Business Combination, and the combined company after the Business Combination. Shareholders of OACB can also obtain copies of the Registration Statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a written request to: Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, 333 South Grand Avenue, 28th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071.

