OAKTREE ACQUISITION CORP.

OAKTREE ACQUISITION CORP.

(OAC)
  Report
News 
All News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSKR, OAC, ACAM, and EXPC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

12/31/2020 | 08:41pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FS KKR Capital Corp. II. (NYSE: FSKR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSKR shareholders will be entitled to receive a number of FSK shares with a net asset value per share ("NAV") equal to the NAV of the FSKR shares they hold.  If you own FSKR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/FSKR/ 

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held telehealth company Hims, Inc. ("Hims").  Under the terms of the agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a public company.  If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/oac/  

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz").  Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company.  If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/    

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ.  The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million.  If you own EXPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://www.weisslawllp.com/EXPC/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-fskr-oac-acam-and-expc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301199817.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
