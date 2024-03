Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities. The Funds managed by Oaktree include commingled funds, separate accounts and collateralized loan obligation vehicles (CLOs). The commingled funds include open-end and closed-end limited partnerships in which it makes an investment and for which it serves as the general partner. CLOs are structured finance vehicles in which the Company typically makes an investment and for which it serves as collateral manager. Its clientele includes the United States pension plans and corporations and/or their pension funds.