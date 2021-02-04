Oaktree Specialty Lending : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

Some of the statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may include statements as to: our future operating results and distribution projections; the ability of Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC ("Oaktree") to reposition our portfolio and to implement Oaktree's future plans with respect to our business; the ability of Oaktree and its affiliates to attract and retain highly talented professionals; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of the investments that we expect to make; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; our expected financings and investments and additional leverage we may seek to incur in the future; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; and the cost or potential outcome of any litigation to which we may be a party. In addition, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "seek," "plan," "should," "estimate," "project" and "intend" indicate forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes or potential disruptions in our operations, the economy, financial markets or political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in our operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities) and conditions in our operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; general considerations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the parties to consummate the two-step merger (the "Mergers") of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation ("OCSI") with and into OCSL on the expected timeline, or at all; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Mergers; the effects of disruption on our business from the proposed Mergers; the combined company's plans, expectations, objectives and intentions, as a result of the Mergers; any potential termination of the Merger Agreement; the actions of our stockholders or the stockholders of OCSI with respect to the proposals submitted for their approval in connection with the Mergers; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in our publicly disseminated documents and filings.
Unless otherwise indicated, data provided herein are dated as of December 31, 2020.
Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
Net Asset Value
Adjusted Net Investment
Income1
Dividend
Investment Activity
Investment Portfolio
Capital Structure &
Liquidity
$6.85 per share, up 5% from $6.49 per share as of September 30, 2020 and up 4% from $6.61 per share as of December 31, 2019
Quarterly increase primarily due to unrealized gains on debt investments and gains resulting from the realization of a non- core investment previously on non-accrual status
$0.14 per share as compared with $0.17 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $0.10 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower one-timemake-whole interest income from investments that were prepaid in the quarter ended September 30, 2020; the annual increase was driven by an increase in the overall size of the portfolio and lower interest expense resulting from lower LIBOR and interest expense savings from the issuance of the 2025 Notes and the subsequent repayment of the 2024 Notes and 2028 Notes
GAAP net investment income was $0.07 per share, down as compared with $0.17 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and up as compared with $0.06 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
Declared a cash distribution of $0.12 per share, an increase of 26% from one year ago; third consecutive quarter with a distribution increase
Distribution will be payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021
$286 million of new investment commitments; 8.7% weighted average yield on new debt investments
$242 million of new investment fundings2 and received $161 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales, which had a weighted average yield of 7.8%
$1.7 billion at fair value diversified across 115 portfolio companies
8.5% weighted average yield on debt investments, up as compared with 8.3% as of September 30, 2020
0.03% non-accruals at fair value in one portfolio company as of December 31, 2020; exited one investment that was previously on non-accrual status during the quarter
0.73x total debt to equity ratio; 0.70x net debt to equity ratio
Strong liquidity with $24 million of cash and $400 million of undrawn capacity on credit facility; $198 million of unfunded commitments, $150 million of which are eligible to be drawn3
See page 21 for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income per share to adjusted net investment income per share.
Includes $103 million of unsettled purchases.
Approximately $47.8 million of unfunded commitments were ineligible to be immediately drawn due to certain milestones that must be met by portfolio companies.
Update on Pending Merger with OCSI
•
On October 28, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to merge with OCSI, an affiliated business
development company managed by Oaktree, with the Company as the surviving company
OCSL - OCSI Merger
•
Under the terms of the proposed merger, OCSI shareholders will receive an amount of the Company's
Agreement Summary
common stock with a NAV equal to the NAV of shares of OCSI common stock that they hold at the time of
closing
• The combined company will trade under the ticker symbol "OCSL" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
• On January 19, 2021, the Company filed an amended registration statement on Form N-14, which included a joint proxy statement of the Company and OCSI and the Company's prospectus. On January 21, 2021, the registration statement was declared effective by the SEC and the Company filed its final joint proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC, which was mailed on or about January 21, 2021 to the Company's stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021
Recent Developments
• The Company's annual meeting of stockholders and OCSI's special meeting of stockholders are both
scheduled for March 15, 2021 to vote on the matters described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus as
required by the Merger Agreement
• The transaction is expected to close soon after the meetings of stockholders in March 2021, subject to
stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions
