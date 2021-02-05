Oaktree Specialty Lending : Q1 2021 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - IR
Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Conference Call. Our earnings release, which we issued this morning and the accompanying slide presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at oaktreespecialtylending.com. Our speakers today are Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Matt Pendo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mel Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. We will be happy to take your questions following their prepared remarks.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments on today's call include forward-looking statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, the timing or likelihood of the merger closing, the expected synergies and savings associated with the merger, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger and our future operating results and financial performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors in further detail. We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
I'd also like to remind you that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any interest in any Oaktree Fund. Investors and others should note that Oaktree Specialty Lending uses the Investors section of its corporate website to announce material information. The company encourages investors, the media and others to review the information that it shares on its website.
With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Matt.
Matt Pendo Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - President & COO
Thank you, Mike, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate your interest in and support of OCSL, and we hope everyone listening is well.
We are off to an excellent start to fiscal year 2021. OCSL delivered solid results for the quarter with earnings, origination activity and credit quality all strong.
We reported NAV per share of $6.85, up 5% from the prior quarter. This increase reflected both gains from the realization of a non-core investment that was previously on non-accrual as well as ongoing price recovery in our liquid debt investments, which has continued since the market sell-off in March. In fact, as a result of our portfolio's strong credit quality and performance since then, our NAV, as of December 31, is 3.6% higher than it was one year ago.
Adjusted net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.14 as compared with $0.17 for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower investment income compared to the previous quarter, where we generated exceptionally strong interest income in the form of make-whole interest and OID acceleration from the repayment of our investment in NuStar Logistics. Excluding this amount, which contributed approximately $0.04 to adjusted NII last quarter, earnings would have been up as a result of the portfolio's continued growth and increasing yield.
Based on our consistent performance and our expectations for continued strong earnings, our Board increased our quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.12 per share, the third consecutive quarter with a dividend increase. This amount represents a 26% increase from the dividend level one year ago.
We had another strong quarter of originations where we originated $286 million of new investment commitments. Of these new commitments, nearly 70% were first lien loans and included $181 million in private transactions, $84 million in the new issue primary market and $22 million in secondary market purchases.
We received $161 million from paydowns and exits in the quarter, including $23 million from our exit of Edmentum, a non-core position that was previously a non-accrual.
The weighted average yield on our new debt investments in the quarter was 8.7%, which compares favorably to the average yield of 7.8% on investments, which we fully exited.
Leverage declined to 0.70x net of cash from 0.74x at September 30, driven primarily by the timing of new investment fundings. Approximately $100 million of first quarter originations did not settle in December. If they had settled by quarter-end, leverage would have been approximately 0.8x. Most of these investments have been funded in January.
As we actively identify opportunities, we also remain focused on sourcing directly originated private credit opportunities. We have continued to augment our sourcing efforts by making several key hires, and our pipeline of private investments is robust. That noted, we are approaching these new investments cautiously, given the uncertain economic backdrop and recent exuberance from other market participants that has driven pricing and terms to pre-pandemic levels.
With that in mind, credit quality remains a top priority and a key component of OCSL's foundation. We had no new non-accruals in the quarter, and we have only one portfolio company with a fair value of $500,000 on non-accrual status, which represents 3 basis points of the total portfolio at fair value.
We continued to make good progress in monetizing non-core holdings during the quarter, exiting two positions. Non-core investments now represent $125 million or only about 8% of the portfolio at fair value.
Before I turn it over to Armen, I wanted to update you on the planned merger of OCSL and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. As we discussed on our last call, we expect this will create a larger, more scaled BDC with increased trading liquidity, potentially broadening our institutional shareholder base and may improve access to lower cost sources of debt. We also anticipate that it will drive NII accretion over both the near- and long-term.
We are confident that now is the right time to move forward with this merger. Both portfolios have strong credit quality and our transition out of non-core assets that we've been working on since 2017 is nearly complete.
The registration statement has been declared effective. The proxy solicitation process has begun, and the merger is on track to close by the end of the current quarter. With our shareholders and OCSI shareholders scheduled to vote on the transaction on March 15. We encourage all shareholders to review the proxy materials and vote your shares accordingly.
Overall, we are very pleased with our quarterly results, and we are confident the scale that OCSL will have post-merger will help drive
With that, I will now turn the call over to Armen.
Armen Panossian Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - CEO & CIO
Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone. The rebound in credit and equity markets that we saw in 2020 has continued into 2021, supported by still vulnerable, but improving economic conditions and consumer sentiment, as well as exceptional fiscal and monetary stimulus.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and commitments by the new administration to accelerate that process provide reasons to believe we are nearing the final stages of this public health crisis, adding to investor confidence.
All of that noted, valuations feel elevated and might not necessarily reflect current macro conditions or the prevailing outlook for gradual economic growth this year. The ultimate pace of inoculations remains an uncertainty, and projections for GDP growth assume an end to the pandemic in the second half of calendar 2021. While hopeful, we are also cautious about assuming too much about the final outcome at this stage.
With that sense of caution in mind, we continue to approach new investments defensively. We think it is important to view market exuberance with a critical eye and to avoid perilous investment opportunities. We remain focused on protecting the downside in our investments and seeking appropriate compensation for risks taken.
Given Oaktree's scale and resources, we are able to invest across multiple markets with diversified businesses. This enables us to focus our portfolio on stable and lower-risk sectors, notably, including those largely unaffected or even positively impacted by COVID. We continue to identify compelling opportunities among life sciences and technology companies that are delivering health care solutions or capitalizing on the increased level of digital commerce.
We're also seeing more direct lending opportunities in support of leveraged buyouts of businesses that are proving resilient in the face of the pandemic and ones that are not easily underwritten via traditional cash flow-based methodologies.
Finally, as we did last year, we continue to carefully study the rescue lending landscape, an area in which we have found appealing opportunities, including two investments that we made in the first quarter that I will discuss in more detail shortly.
As Matt noted, we are also exiting positions in which we believe there is limited further upside, including some of our lower yielding broadly syndicated loan positions.
Now turning to the overall portfolio performance. At the end of the first quarter, the portfolio was well diversified with $1.7 billion at fair value across 115 companies. 86% of the portfolio was invested in senior secured loans. Our median portfolio company EBITDA at December 31 was approximately $123 million, larger than the typical middle market company, as we continue to favor larger, more diversified businesses.
As always, we remain in close contact with management teams and private equity sponsors, and generally, our portfolio companies have the necessary liquidity to manage through the current environment. Our strong credit quality reflects this. We have only one investment on non-accrual, as Matt noted, and amendments and interest modifications continue to be very low.
Turning now to investment activities. During the quarter, we saw numerous opportunities in companies with attractive risk-reward profiles in defensive sectors, as well as unique opportunities requiring specially structured terms. I'd like to take a moment to discuss in more detail a few compelling investments we made in the quarter.
Navisite is a provider of IT application and cloud services to middle market companies in the U.S., with recurring revenue accounting for 3/4 of its income. The company sought financing in connection with a planned acquisition, and Oaktree was the sole provider of a $75
