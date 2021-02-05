Oaktree Specialty Lending : Q1 2021 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Earnings Conference Call Transcript

FEBRUARY 04, 2021 / 4:00PM GMT, Q1 2021 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Earnings Call

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Armen Panossian Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - CEO & CIO

Matt Pendo Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - President & COO

Mel Carlisle Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - CFO & Treasurer

Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - IR

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Devin Patrick Ryan JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst

Finian Patrick O'Shea Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - VP and Senior Equity Analyst

Kyle M. Joseph Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Melissa Marie Wedel JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - IR

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Conference Call. Our earnings release, which we issued this morning and the accompanying slide presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at oaktreespecialtylending.com. Our speakers today are Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Matt Pendo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mel Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. We will be happy to take your questions following their prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments on today's call include forward-looking statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, the timing or likelihood of the merger closing, the expected synergies and savings associated with the merger, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger and our future operating results and financial performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors in further detail. We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

I'd also like to remind you that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any interest in any Oaktree Fund. Investors and others should note that Oaktree Specialty Lending uses the Investors section of its corporate website to announce material information. The company encourages investors, the media and others to review the information that it shares on its website.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Pendo Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - President & COO

Thank you, Mike, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate your interest in and support of OCSL, and we hope everyone listening is well.

We are off to an excellent start to fiscal year 2021. OCSL delivered solid results for the quarter with earnings, origination activity and credit quality all strong.

We reported NAV per share of $6.85, up 5% from the prior quarter. This increase reflected both gains from the realization of a non-core investment that was previously on non-accrual as well as ongoing price recovery in our liquid debt investments, which has continued since the market sell-off in March. In fact, as a result of our portfolio's strong credit quality and performance since then, our NAV, as of December 31, is 3.6% higher than it was one year ago.

