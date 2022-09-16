Oaktree Specialty Lending : and Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. Merger Conference Call Transcript

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 / 3:00PM GMT, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp and Oaktree Strategic Income II Inc Merger Conference Call

BDC, improved access to debt capital markets, better trading liquidity and ROE accretion, all of which have come to fruition.

Since closing the deal in March of 2021, OCSL's ROE has steadily grown, has increased its dividend 6 times, its stock has become more liquid, and it has been able to further diversify its capital structure.

As was the case in the prior merger, we see this transaction as providing the same benefits to stockholders of both OSI II and OCSL. OSI II is a privately offered BDC that launched in the summer of 2018 through a nonpublic fundraising effort with Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management organization. It received just over $330 million of commitment for over 1,700 investors with an average commitment size of $190,000, and the vehicle held its final close in the fall of 2018. As of June 30, it had $604 million of assets and $325 million of net asset value. Both companies have the same investment mandate. And as a result, over 97% of OSI II's portfolio investments are also in OCSL's portfolio, and both share having excellent credit quality with no investments on nonaccrual as of June 30.

Let me now touch on the key terms of the merger, which can be found on Slide 4 of the presentation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, OSI II stockholders will receive an amount of shares of OCSL common stock based upon the net asset values of each company at the time of closing. In essence, this will be a NAV-for-NAV exchange, which will result in ownership split of the combined company proportional to each of OCSL's and OSI II's respective net asset values. Each is determined shortly before closing.

For illustrative purposes, based on June 30, 2022, net asset values and excluding transaction costs and any tax-related distributions, OCSL would have issued approximately 2.71 shares of its common stock for each outstanding share of OSI II common stock, resulting in a pro forma ownership split of 79.5% for current stockholders of OCSL and 20.5% for current stockholders of OSI II.

Oaktree is providing significant support to this transaction and has agreed to waive $9 million of base management fees as follows: $6 million at a rate of $1.5 million per quarter in the first year following closing of the merger, and $3 million at a rate of $750,000 per quarter and the second year following closing of the merger.

Prior to closing, each of OCSL and OSI II Boards of Directors intend to declare and pay ordinary course quarterly distributions. The merger is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, subject to stockholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions as outlined in the merger agreement.

Now turning to Page 6 of the presentation. We describe why we believe the merger is compelling to each company. First, it will create a larger, more scaled BDC, with just over $3 billion of total assets and over $1.5 billion of net assets. OCSL will become a top 10 publicly traded BDC by total assets and expected to experience improved trading liquidity, therefore making the stock more attractive to institutional investors. This may also lead to expanded equity research coverage.

Second, the transaction represents a merger between 2 highly complementary portfolios that we are very familiar with. We've been managing both portfolios for several years, which gives us confidence in our ability to integrate the 2 portfolios seamlessly. The combination will result in improvement in portfolio metrics as OCSL's first lien investments will increase to 73% of the portfolio at fair value and top 10 investment concentration will modestly decrease for the combined company.

Third, the combined companies have greater access to more diverse, lower-cost sources of debt, including institutional unsecured bond financing. In addition, we have spoken with lenders of both companies; they have indicated they're supportive of the merger.

The leverage ratio for the combined company will be the same as OCSL's existing target of 0.9x to 1.25x. We anticipate that the combined company will be within this leverage target at closing as the current pro forma net leverage at June 30 is approximately 1.0x. We believe the combined company will continue to have strong liquidity and capital deployed as investment opportunities arise.

And finally, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to net investment income. We expect the combined company will generate approximately $1.6 million of operational synergies annually as certain fixed costs at OSI II will be eliminated and interest expense savings will result from a streamlined capital structure. In addition, the larger asset base of the combined company should result in a lower expense ratio.

