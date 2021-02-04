Oaktree Strategic Income : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
02/04/2021 | 06:17am EST
First Quarter
Fiscal Year 2021
Earnings
Presentation
February 4, 2021
Nasdaq: OCSI
Summary of Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
Net Investment Income
Dividend
Net Asset Value
Investment Activity
Investment Portfolio
Capital Structure &
Liquidity
$0.14 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, up 7% as compared with $0.13 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Increase primarily driven by lower interest expense resulting from lower outstanding borrowings and lower Part I incentive fees
Declared a cash distribution of $0.155 per share, an increase of 7% from the prior distribution and the second consecutive quarterly distribution increase
Distribution will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 12, 2021
$9.38 per share as of December 31, 2020, up 4% as compared with $9.05 per share as of September 30, 2020
Increase primarily due to unrealized gains resulting from price increases on liquid debt investments and the impact of tighter credit spreads on private investment valuations
$56 million of new investment commitments across 12 companies
8.2% weighted average yield on new investment commitments; 100% first lien
Received $34 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales
$521 million of investments at fair value diversified across 78 portfolio companies
89% senior secured debt
7.3% weighted average debt portfolio yield, up as compared with 7.0% as of September 30, 20201
$253 million of total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 0.91x total debt to equity
Liquidity was composed of $14 million of unrestricted cash and $87 million of undrawn capacity on credit facilities2; unfunded commitments were $33 million, approximately $29 million of which can be drawn immediately3
"Weighted average debt portfolio yield" is the annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, excluding the Company's investments in OCSI Glick JV LLC (the "Glick JV"), a joint venture that invests primarily in middle market and other corporate debt securities.
Credit facility availability subject to borrowing base and other limitations.
Excludes unfunded commitments to the Glick JV. Approximately $5 million of unfunded commitments were ineligible to be immediately drawn due to certain milestones.
Update on Pending Merger with OCSL
•
On October 28, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to merge with and into OCSL, an
affiliated business development company managed by Oaktree, with OCSL as the surviving
company
OCSL - OCSI Merger
•
Under the terms of the proposed merger, the Company's shareholders will receive an amount of
Agreement Summary
shares of OCSL common stock with a NAV equal to the NAV of shares of the Company's common
stock that they hold at the time of closing
• The combined company will trade under the ticker symbol "OCSL" on the Nasdaq Global Select
Market
• On January 19, 2021, OCSL filed an amended registration statement on Form N-14, which included a
joint proxy statement of OCSL and the Company and OCSL's prospectus. The registration statement
on Form N-14 was declared effective by the SEC on January 21, 2021. On January 21, 2021, the
Company filed its definitive proxy statement with the SEC, which was mailed on or about January
Recent Developments
21, 2021 to the Company's stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021
• The Company's special meeting of stockholders and OCSL's annual meeting of stockholders are
both scheduled for March 15, 2021 to vote on the matters described in the definitive proxy statement
as required by the Merger Agreement
• The transaction is expected to close soon after the meetings of stockholders in March 2021, subject to
stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions
