Oaktree Strategic Income : Q1 2021 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Earnings Conference Call Transcript

FEBRUARY 04, 2021

Armen Panossian Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - CEO & CIO

Matt Pendo Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - President & COO

Mel Carlisle Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - CFO & Treasurer

Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - IR

Christopher Gastelu

Today's conference call is being recorded.

Now I would like to introduce Michael Mosticchio of Investor Relations, who will host today's conference call.

Michael Mosticchio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - IR

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Conference Call. Our earnings release that was issued this morning and the slide presentation that accompanies this call can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at oaktreestrategicincome.com.

With us today are Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Matt Pendo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mel Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. We will be happy to take your questions following their prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, the timing or likelihood of the merger closing, the expected synergies and savings associated with the merger, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger and our future operating results and financial performance. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors. We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

I'd also like to remind you that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any interest in any Oaktree fund. Investors and others should note that Oaktree Strategic Income uses the Investors section of its corporate website to announce material information. The company encourages investors, the media and others to review the information that it shares on its website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Pendo Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation - President & COO

Thank you, Mike, and welcome, everyone, to our First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate your continued interest in and support of OCSI, and we hope everyone listening is well.

We began fiscal year 2021 with very strong earnings and originations while maintaining solid credit quality. NAV was up 4% to $9.38 per share, approximately 97% of its pre-pandemic level, as tighter credit spreads in the liquid loan and private debt markets drove higher valuations in our portfolio in the December quarter.

Net investment income for the first quarter was $0.14 per share, up 7% from the prior quarter, driven by lower interest expense that was due to a small decrease in outstanding borrowings as well as lower Part I incentive fees, which Mel will explain in more detail.

Based on the strength of OCSI's earnings, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.155 per share, an increase of 7% from the

