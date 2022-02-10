Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Oando PLC
  News
  Summary
    OANDO   NGOANDO00002

OANDO PLC

(OANDO)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OANDO : ISSUES REJOINDER TO MEDIA REPORTS ON METHANOL-BLENDED PREMIUM MOTOR SPIRIT (PMS)

02/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Lagos, Nigeria - Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard. The PMS supplied by Oando met Nigeria's import specifications.

We are committed to working assiduously with the NNPC and industry to identify the root cause(s) of the subsequent contamination of the PMS supplied.

We want to assure the public that Oando as a responsible corporate citizen would not partake in the importation, distribution, or marketing of substandard petroleum products.

Ayotola Jagun

Company Secretary

The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159

ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun

Head, Corporate Communications

The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761

albalogun@oandoplc.com

For: Oando PLC

Ayotola Jagun

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oando plc published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
