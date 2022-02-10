OANDO : ISSUES REJOINDER TO MEDIA REPORTS ON METHANOL-BLENDED PREMIUM MOTOR SPIRIT (PMS)

Lagos, Nigeria - Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard. The PMS supplied by Oando met Nigeria's import specifications.

We are committed to working assiduously with the NNPC and industry to identify the root cause(s) of the subsequent contamination of the PMS supplied.

We want to assure the public that Oando as a responsible corporate citizen would not partake in the importation, distribution, or marketing of substandard petroleum products.

