OANDO : ISSUES REJOINDER TO MEDIA REPORTS ON METHANOL-BLENDED PREMIUM MOTOR SPIRIT (PMS)

Lagos, Nigeria - Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard. The PMS supplied by Oando met Nigeria's import specifications.
We are committed to working assiduously with the NNPC and industry to identify the root cause(s) of the subsequent contamination of the PMS supplied.
We want to assure the public that Oando as a responsible corporate citizen would not partake in the importation, distribution, or marketing of substandard petroleum products.
Ayotola Jagun
Company Secretary
The Wings Office Complex
17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159
ajagun@oandoplc.com
Alero Balogun
Head, Corporate Communications
The Wings Office Complex
17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island,
Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761
albalogun@oandoplc.com
For: Oando PLC
Ayotola Jagun
Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Oando plc published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.