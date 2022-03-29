OANDO : OANDO PLC

March 29, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

PRESS STATEMENT

Update on the Publication of the Audited Financial Statement of Oando PLC

Oando PLC ("Oando" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st December 2019 ("2019 AFS") are yet to be finalised and will not be in a position to file the 2019 AFS before end of Q1 2022 as earlier communicated in our press release of February 3, 2022.

The audit is taking longer than expected due to the mandatory audit of post balance sheet events that have occurred subsequent to the 2019 reporting period. We hereby confirm that the 2019 audit is in the finalization stage. We envisage that the board of directors will be able to approve the 2019 AFS on or before April 30, 2022. Following the approval, management and the auditors will approach the Financial Reporting Council for final approval and release of the financial statements.

Tentative dates for the release of other outstanding accounts such as 2020 AFS and the unaudited financial accounts for Q1-Q4 2021 are as follows:

Tentative dates Accounts to be released 1 May 3, 2022 2020 Unaudited Financial Statements 2 July 31, 2022 2020 Audited Financial Statements 3 August 5, 2022 2021 Unaudited Financial Statements 4 October 31, 2022 2021 Audited Financial Statements

The Company sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused as concerted efforts are being made to finalise the accounts with the external auditors and to ensure that the Company is in full compliance with its regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to comply with other continuous disclosure requirements within the time prescribed by applicable regulations.

Ends.

For further information, please contact: Ayotola Jagun

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun

Head, Corporate Communications

The Wings Office Complex, 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761albalogun@oandoplc.com

