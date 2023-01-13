Advanced search
OANDO : OANDO PLC

01/13/2023 | 01:40pm EST
January 13, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

PRESS STATEMENT

Update on the Publication of the Audited Financial Statements of Oando PLC

Lagos, Nigeria - Oando PLC ("Oando" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and stakeholders on the delay in the release of its 2020 and 2021 Audited Financial Statements, as well as Q1-Q3 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements as prescribed by the NGX Rules on Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing.

Further to the Press Release of the Company dated February 3, 2022, the Company held its 43rd Annual General Meeting in August 2022, at which shareholders approved the 2019 Audited Financial Statements of the Company and appointed BDO Professional Services as new external auditors for the purpose of auditing the Company's 2020 and 2021 Audited Financial Statements.

Unfortunately, due to the lengthy onboarding process required for new external auditors and the complexity of auditing the several companies that make up the Oando Group, we wish to notify the market that the conclusion of the audit has been slightly delayed. We envisage that the board of directors and auditors will be in position to approve our financial statements in line with the now revised timetable below:

Tentative dates

Accounts to be released

1

February 28, 2023

2020 Audited Financial Statements

2

May 31, 2023

2021 Audited Financial Statements

3

June 30, 2023

Q1-Q4 2022 Unaudited Financial

Statements

4

August 31, 2023

2022 Audited Financial Statements

The Company sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to our esteemed stakeholders by this further delay and can confirm that concerted efforts are being made to finalize the above-stated accounts as soon as possible so as to ensure that the Company is in full compliance with its regulatory obligations.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Ayotola Jagun

Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159 ajagun@oandoplc.com

Alero Balogun

GM, Business Support Group The Wings Office Complex

17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761 albalogun@oandoplc.com

For Oando PLC

Ayotola Jagun

Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oando plc published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
