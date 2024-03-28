OANDOPLCANNOUNCESSUSPENSION OF SECURITIES LISTING WITH THE

JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE

28 March 2024

Oando PLC (referred to as "Oando" or the "Company"), Nigeria's leading indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE Limited), hereby wishes to notify the public and its shareholders that it has received a letter on 27 March 2024 from the JSE suspending the secondary listing of its securities due to inability to meet the extended deadline to publish its 2022 audited year-end results (the "2022 Accounts") and the interim results for 2023. The Company had earlier unsuccessfully appealed to the JSE seeking a further extension of time within which to file the relevant accounts and requesting that it hold off its communicated intention to suspend Oando's listing on the Exchange. Consequently, investors cannot trade the shares of the company during this period on the JSE Limited.

The 2022 Accounts are scheduled to be approved by the Board of Oando PLC on or before the 15th of April 2024 and will thereafter be sent to the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for regulatory approval prior to its release to the market. The interim results for 2023 will also be released to the market soon after the 2022 Accounts are published.

Further updates will be communicated to the market upon changes to the current situation.

Ends

For further information, please contact: Ayotola Jagun

Company Secretary

The Wings Office Complex, 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159ajagun@oandoplc.com

For: Oando PLC

Ayotola Jagun (Ms.)

Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary