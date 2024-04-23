"The heightened militancy and pipeline vandalism acts within the Niger Delta region dealt a substantial blow to our upstream operations, resulting in a marked reduction in our crude production volumes due to the protracted shut-ins for repair following each incidence. This was

Lagos, Nigeria - Oando PLC (referred to as "Oando" or the "Group"), Nigeria's leading indigenous energy group listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, today announced audited results for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022.

further compounded by a major gas plant fire incident which also necessitated a lengthy downtime.

Furthermore, a rise in our net interest expense due to increased interest rates on several of our major facilities in line with global rates increases, also contributed to our Loss after Tax position.

In response, we have put in place definitive measures to bolster our production and cash inflows towards ensuring a speedy return to profitability by collaborating with our partners to institute a comprehensive security framework aimed at permanently curbing the persistent pipeline vandalism whilst concurrently exploring inorganic growth opportunities to increase our reserves and production capabilities. We have also implemented a strategic restructuring of our key facilities to ensure they align with our cash flow dynamics."

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Upstream:

Production for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022:

FYE 2022 FYE 2021 % Change Crude Oil (bbls/day) 4,939 8,849 -44% NGLs (bbls/day 472 1,699 -72% Natural Gas (boe/day) 15,292 16,227 -6% Total (boe/day) 20,703 26,775 -23%

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, average production was 20,703 boe/day, compared to 26,775 boe/day in 2021. In 2022, production consisted of 4,939 bbls/day of crude oil, 472 boe/day of NGLs and 91,752 mcf/day (15,292 boe/day) of natural gas. Production decreases were a result of production downtimes from shut-in due to repairs and persistent sabotage activities.

During the twelve months to December 31, 2022, the Group incurred $101.9 million on capital expenditures related to the development of oil and gas assets and exploration and evaluation activities, compared to $63.4 million in the twelve months to December 31, 2021.

Capital Expenditures in 2022 consisted of $77.7 million at OMLs 60 to 63 incurred on oil and gas properties, $22.6 million at OML 56, $0.2 million at OML 13 and $1.4 million capital expenditure recorded on other assets.