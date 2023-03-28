OANDO : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Oando PLC

Unaudited Interim Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2021 and 2020

Oando PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND 2020 CONTENTS PAGE Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss & other comprehensive income 3 - 6 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of financial position 7 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity 8 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of cash flows 9 Notes to the interim financial statements 10 - 31

Three months Three months GROUP NOTES ended 31 March ended 31 March 2021 2020 N'000 N'000 ` Revenue 3.3 154,398,250 113,288,658 Cost of sales (130,771,303) (101,665,773) Gross profit 23,626,947 11,622,885 Other operating income 4 10,751,134 21,960,390 Impairment of financial assets 5 (496,842) (60,948,836) Administrative expenses (49,175,670) (19,352,256) Operating loss 3.3 (15,294,431) (46,717,817) Finance cost (16,022,921) (16,524,126) Finance income 2,536,828 2,153,574 Net finance cost 3.3 (13,486,093) (14,370,552) Share of profit/(loss) in associates - - Loss before income tax 3.3 (28,780,524) (61,088,369) Income tax (expense)/credit 3.3 (491,142) 26,975,673 Loss for the period (29,271,666) (34,112,696) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (29,078,663) (29,785,364) Non-controlling interest (193,003) (4,327,332) (29,271,666) (34,112,696) Loss per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share): Basic and diluted loss per share from loss for the period 22 (2.34) (2.40)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 AND 2020

Three months Three months GROUP ended 31 March ended 31 March 2021 2020 N'000 N'000 Loss for the period (29,271,666) (34,112,696) Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (986,698) 7,480,062 Share of associate's foreign currency translation reserve (9,009) 102,906 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (995,707) 7,582,968 Reclassification to profit or loss Reclassification of share of OWDL's/Glover BV foreign currency translation reserve - - Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax (995,707) 7,582,968 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (30,267,373) (26,529,728) Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent (29,455,785) (24,240,001) - Non-controlling interests (811,588) (2,289,727) Total comprehensive loss for the period net of tax (30,267,373) (26,529,728)

Three months Three months COMPANY NOTES ended 31 March ended 31 March 2021 2020 N'000 N'000 Revenue 118,164,923 86,024,012 Cost of sales (115,743,610) (86,328,852) Gross profit/(loss) 2,421,313 (304,840) Other operating income 4 8,627,369 7,870,636 Impairment of financial assets 5 (301,517) (2,615,953) Administrative expenses (38,150,511) (16,141,447) Operating loss (27,403,346) (11,191,604) Finance cost (4,865,166) (5,080,702) Finance income 221,640 278,959 Net finance cost (4,643,526) (4,801,743) Loss before income tax (32,046,872) (15,993,347) Income tax expense (295,412) (215,060) Loss for the period (32,342,284) (16,208,407) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (32,342,284) (16,208,407) Non-controlling interest - - (32,342,284) (16,208,407) Loss per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share): Basic and diluted loss per share from loss for the period 22 (2.60) (1.30)

