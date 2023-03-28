OANDO : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Oando PLC

Unaudited Interim Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2021 and 2020

Oando PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020 CONTENTS PAGE Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss & other comprehensive income 3 - 6 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of financial position 7 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity 8 Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of cash flows 9 Notes to the interim financial statements 10 - 32

Oando PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020 Three months Three months Six months Six months GROUP NOTES ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June 2021 2020 2021 2020 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Revenue 3.3a,b 128,180,854 90,685,369 282,579,104 203,974,027 Cost of sales (127,059,823) (79,399,204) (257,831,126) (181,064,977) Gross profit 1,121,031 11,286,165 24,747,978 22,909,050 Other operating income 4 16,750,319 4,481,888 27,501,453 26,442,278 Impairment of financial assets 5 (8,240,043) (1,242,548) (8,736,885) (62,191,384) Administrative expenses (14,394,201) (12,890,084) (63,569,871) (32,242,340) Operating (loss)/income 3.3a,b (4,762,894) 1,635,421 (20,057,325) (45,082,396) Finance cost (17,914,736) (16,790,555) (33,937,657) (33,314,681) Finance income 2,519,793 2,356,639 5,056,621 4,510,213 Net finance cost 3.3a,b (15,394,943) (14,433,916) (28,881,036) (28,804,468) Share of profit/(loss) in associates - - - - Loss before income tax 3.3a,b (20,157,837) (12,798,495) (48,938,361) (73,886,864) Income tax (expense)/credit 3.3a,b (433,645) 11,074,010 (924,787) 38,049,683 Loss for the period (20,591,482) (1,724,485) (49,863,148) (35,837,181) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (19,259,016) (2,790,969) (48,337,679) (32,576,333) Non-controlling interest (1,332,466) 1,066,484 (1,525,469) (3,260,848) (20,591,482) (1,724,485) (49,863,148) (35,837,181) Loss per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share): Basic and diluted loss per share from loss for the period 22 (1.55) (0.22) (3.89) (2.62)

Three months Three months Six months Six months GROUP ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June 2021 2020 2021 2020 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Loss for the period (20,591,482) (1,724,485) (49,863,148) (35,837,181) Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 458,427 (658,039) (528,271) 6,822,023 Share of associate's foreign currency translation reserve 16,136 9,832 7,127 112,738 Other comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period, net of tax 474,563 (648,207) (521,144) 6,934,761 Reclassification to profit or loss Reclassification of share of OWDL's/Glover BV foreign currency translation reserve - - - - Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax 474,563 (648,207) (521,144) 6,934,761 Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (20,116,919) (2,372,692) (50,384,292) (28,902,420) Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent (18,766,002) (3,637,875) (48,221,787) (27,877,876) - Non-controlling interests (1,350,917) 1,265,183 (2,162,505) (1,024,544) Total comprehensive loss for the period net of tax (20,116,919) (2,372,692) (50,384,292) (28,902,420)

