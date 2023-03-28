Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Oando PLC
  News
  Summary
    OANDO   NGOANDO00002

OANDO PLC

(OANDO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
4.200 NGN    0.00%
OANDO : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/28/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Oando PLC

Unaudited Interim Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2021 and 2020

Oando PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020

CONTENTS

PAGE

Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss & other comprehensive income

3 - 6

Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of financial position

7

Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

8

Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

9

Notes to the interim financial statements

10 - 32

Oando PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

GROUP

NOTES

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3.3a,b

128,180,854

90,685,369

282,579,104

203,974,027

Cost of sales

(127,059,823)

(79,399,204)

(257,831,126)

(181,064,977)

Gross profit

1,121,031

11,286,165

24,747,978

22,909,050

Other operating income

4

16,750,319

4,481,888

27,501,453

26,442,278

Impairment of financial assets

5

(8,240,043)

(1,242,548)

(8,736,885)

(62,191,384)

Administrative expenses

(14,394,201)

(12,890,084)

(63,569,871)

(32,242,340)

Operating (loss)/income

3.3a,b

(4,762,894)

1,635,421

(20,057,325)

(45,082,396)

Finance cost

(17,914,736)

(16,790,555)

(33,937,657)

(33,314,681)

Finance income

2,519,793

2,356,639

5,056,621

4,510,213

Net finance cost

3.3a,b

(15,394,943)

(14,433,916)

(28,881,036)

(28,804,468)

Share of profit/(loss) in associates

-

-

-

-

Loss before income tax

3.3a,b

(20,157,837)

(12,798,495)

(48,938,361)

(73,886,864)

Income tax (expense)/credit

3.3a,b

(433,645)

11,074,010

(924,787)

38,049,683

Loss for the period

(20,591,482)

(1,724,485)

(49,863,148)

(35,837,181)

Loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(19,259,016)

(2,790,969)

(48,337,679)

(32,576,333)

Non-controlling interest

(1,332,466)

1,066,484

(1,525,469)

(3,260,848)

(20,591,482)

(1,724,485)

(49,863,148)

(35,837,181)

Loss per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders

of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share):

Basic and diluted loss per share from loss for the period

22

(1.55)

(0.22)

(3.89)

(2.62)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

GROUP

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Loss for the period

(20,591,482)

(1,724,485)

(49,863,148)

(35,837,181)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

458,427

(658,039)

(528,271)

6,822,023

Share of associate's foreign currency translation reserve

16,136

9,832

7,127

112,738

Other comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period, net of tax

474,563

(648,207)

(521,144)

6,934,761

Reclassification to profit or loss

Reclassification of share of OWDL's/Glover BV foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax

474,563

(648,207)

(521,144)

6,934,761

Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax

(20,116,919)

(2,372,692)

(50,384,292)

(28,902,420)

Attributable to:

- Equity holders of the parent

(18,766,002)

(3,637,875)

(48,221,787)

(27,877,876)

- Non-controlling interests

(1,350,917)

1,265,183

(2,162,505)

(1,024,544)

Total comprehensive loss for the period net of tax

(20,116,919)

(2,372,692)

(50,384,292)

(28,902,420)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

COMPANY

NOTES

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

103,873,080

36,672,113

222,038,003

122,696,125

Cost of sales

(104,089,886)

(37,440,059)

(219,833,496)

(123,768,911)

Gross (loss)/profit

(216,806)

(767,946)

2,204,507

(1,072,786)

Other operating income

4

15,111,026

1,291,617

23,738,395

9,162,253

Reversal of impairment/(impairment losses of) financial assets

5

155,132

(112,513)

(146,385)

(2,728,466)

Administrative expenses

(1,836,940)

(1,067,286)

(39,987,451)

(17,208,733)

Operating profit/(loss)

13,212,412

(656,128)

(14,190,934)

(11,847,732)

Finance cost

(4,858,831)

(5,036,194)

(9,723,997)

(10,116,896)

Finance income

189,435

252,322

411,075

531,281

Net finance cost

(4,669,396)

(4,783,872)

(9,312,922)

(9,585,615)

Profit/(loss) before income tax

8,543,016

(5,440,000)

(23,503,856)

(21,433,347)

Income tax expense

(259,683)

(91,680)

(555,095)

(306,740)

Profit/(loss) for the period

8,283,333

(5,531,680)

(24,058,951)

(21,740,087)

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

8,283,333

(5,531,680)

(24,058,951)

(21,740,087)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

8,283,333

(5,531,680)

(24,058,951)

(21,740,087)

Profit/(loss) per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders

of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share):

Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share from profit/(loss) for the

period

22

0.67

(0.44)

(1.94)

(1.75)

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Oando plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
