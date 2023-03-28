|
OANDO : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
Oando PLC
Unaudited Interim Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2021 and 2020
|
Oando PLC
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020
|
CONTENTS
|
PAGE
|
Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss & other comprehensive income
|
3 - 6
|
Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of financial position
|
7
|
Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
|
8
|
Unaudited consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
|
9
|
Notes to the interim financial statements
|
10 - 32
|
Oando PLC
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
GROUP
|
NOTES
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
3.3a,b
|
128,180,854
|
90,685,369
|
282,579,104
|
203,974,027
|
Cost of sales
|
(127,059,823)
|
(79,399,204)
|
(257,831,126)
|
(181,064,977)
|
Gross profit
|
1,121,031
|
11,286,165
|
24,747,978
|
22,909,050
|
Other operating income
|
4
|
16,750,319
|
4,481,888
|
27,501,453
|
26,442,278
|
Impairment of financial assets
|
5
|
(8,240,043)
|
(1,242,548)
|
(8,736,885)
|
(62,191,384)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(14,394,201)
|
(12,890,084)
|
(63,569,871)
|
(32,242,340)
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
3.3a,b
|
(4,762,894)
|
1,635,421
|
(20,057,325)
|
(45,082,396)
|
Finance cost
|
(17,914,736)
|
(16,790,555)
|
(33,937,657)
|
(33,314,681)
|
Finance income
|
2,519,793
|
2,356,639
|
5,056,621
|
4,510,213
|
Net finance cost
|
3.3a,b
|
(15,394,943)
|
(14,433,916)
|
(28,881,036)
|
(28,804,468)
|
Share of profit/(loss) in associates
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loss before income tax
|
3.3a,b
|
(20,157,837)
|
(12,798,495)
|
(48,938,361)
|
(73,886,864)
|
Income tax (expense)/credit
|
3.3a,b
|
(433,645)
|
11,074,010
|
(924,787)
|
38,049,683
|
Loss for the period
|
(20,591,482)
|
(1,724,485)
|
(49,863,148)
|
(35,837,181)
|
Loss attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
(19,259,016)
|
(2,790,969)
|
(48,337,679)
|
(32,576,333)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(1,332,466)
|
1,066,484
|
(1,525,469)
|
(3,260,848)
|
(20,591,482)
|
(1,724,485)
|
(49,863,148)
|
(35,837,181)
|
Loss per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders
|
of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share):
|
Basic and diluted loss per share from loss for the period
|
22
|
(1.55)
|
(0.22)
|
(3.89)
|
(2.62)
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
GROUP
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Loss for the period
|
(20,591,482)
|
(1,724,485)
|
(49,863,148)
|
(35,837,181)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
458,427
|
(658,039)
|
(528,271)
|
6,822,023
|
Share of associate's foreign currency translation reserve
|
16,136
|
9,832
|
7,127
|
112,738
|
Other comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period, net of tax
|
474,563
|
(648,207)
|
(521,144)
|
6,934,761
|
Reclassification to profit or loss
|
Reclassification of share of OWDL's/Glover BV foreign currency translation reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
|
474,563
|
(648,207)
|
(521,144)
|
6,934,761
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
|
(20,116,919)
|
(2,372,692)
|
(50,384,292)
|
(28,902,420)
|
Attributable to:
|
- Equity holders of the parent
|
(18,766,002)
|
(3,637,875)
|
(48,221,787)
|
(27,877,876)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
(1,350,917)
|
1,265,183
|
(2,162,505)
|
(1,024,544)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period net of tax
|
(20,116,919)
|
(2,372,692)
|
(50,384,292)
|
(28,902,420)
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 AND 2020
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
COMPANY
|
NOTES
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
ended 30 June
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
103,873,080
|
36,672,113
|
222,038,003
|
122,696,125
|
Cost of sales
|
(104,089,886)
|
(37,440,059)
|
(219,833,496)
|
(123,768,911)
|
Gross (loss)/profit
|
(216,806)
|
(767,946)
|
2,204,507
|
(1,072,786)
|
Other operating income
|
4
|
15,111,026
|
1,291,617
|
23,738,395
|
9,162,253
|
Reversal of impairment/(impairment losses of) financial assets
|
5
|
155,132
|
(112,513)
|
(146,385)
|
(2,728,466)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(1,836,940)
|
(1,067,286)
|
(39,987,451)
|
(17,208,733)
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
13,212,412
|
(656,128)
|
(14,190,934)
|
(11,847,732)
|
Finance cost
|
(4,858,831)
|
(5,036,194)
|
(9,723,997)
|
(10,116,896)
|
Finance income
|
189,435
|
252,322
|
411,075
|
531,281
|
Net finance cost
|
(4,669,396)
|
(4,783,872)
|
(9,312,922)
|
(9,585,615)
|
Profit/(loss) before income tax
|
8,543,016
|
(5,440,000)
|
(23,503,856)
|
(21,433,347)
|
Income tax expense
|
(259,683)
|
(91,680)
|
(555,095)
|
(306,740)
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
8,283,333
|
(5,531,680)
|
(24,058,951)
|
(21,740,087)
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
8,283,333
|
(5,531,680)
|
(24,058,951)
|
(21,740,087)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,283,333
|
(5,531,680)
|
(24,058,951)
|
(21,740,087)
|
Profit/(loss) per share from attributable to ordinary equity holders
|
of the parent during the period (expressed in kobo per share):
|
Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share from profit/(loss) for the
|
period
|
22
|
0.67
|
(0.44)
|
(1.94)
|
(1.75)
