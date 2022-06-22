Oando : Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019

However, the COVID-19 pandemic, despite surfacing at the tail end of 2019, had major repercussions on financial reporting across the globe with the oil industry recording over $145 billion in write-downs due to the impact of the pandemic on future cash flows, and consequently,

We also recorded a 6% and 11% growth in crude oil and natural gas production respectively compared to the prior year due to an aggressive ramp up in drilling activities across our joint venture operations.

"2019 witnessed the completion of our corporate strategy of divesting from our naira earning businesses to focus on a dollar-earning portfolio following the sale of our 25% residual stake in Axxela to Helios Investment Partners. This guarantees that future income is protected from foreign exchange fluctuations which have hindered us in the past.

Lagos, Nigeria - Oando PLC (referred to as "Oando" or the "Group"), Nigeria's leading indigenous energy group listed on both Nigerian Exchange Limited and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, today announced audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

the valuation of oil and gas assets. We were no exception as following a thorough evaluation of our oil and gas assets, we had to book non-financial impairments of N169 billion during the year in line with IFRS reporting guidelines. In addition, following the successful resolution of a long-standing, and value destructive shareholder dispute that had plagued the company since 2017, we had to recognize a significant impairment of N148 billion on the financial assets arising from the financing and settlement of the resolution.

Subsequently, we quickly put in place mechanisms to safeguard our business by implementing a hedging program to protect our oil revenue and in April 2020, utilized the proceeds from crystalizing the hedges towards reducing debt obligations. This ensured that our cashflows were not severely stressed during a period which witnessed cashflow challenges for many of our peers. Furthermore, we successfully extended our NAOC-OOL-NPDC JV crude offtake contract, thereby securing long term offtake of our crude lifting volumes. In conjunction with our partners, we implemented stringent cost management strategies across all our Joint Venture operations, in addition to reducing operating expenses.

Nevertheless, we remain focused on aggressively increasing our upstream production, growing our trading volumes, and optimising our balance sheet towards returning the company to profitability within the shortest possible time".

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Upstream:

Production for the financial year ended 31 December 2019:

FYE 2019 FYE 2018 % Change Crude Oil (bbls/day) 17,969 16,967 6% NGLs (bbls/day 2,476 3,134 -21% Natural Gas (boe/day) 22,047 19,922 11% Total (boe/day) 42,492 40,023 6%

During the financial year ended December 31, 2019, production increased by 6% to 42,492boe/day, compared with 40,023boe/day over the same period of 2018. A breakdown of the 2019 production consisted of 17,969 bbls/day of crude oil, 2,476 boe/day of NGLs and 132,281 mcf/day (22,047 boe/day) of natural gas.

Over the course of the year, in conjunction with our JV partners, we aggressively ramped up our drilling program towards increasing oil revenue and meeting our gas obligations. In July 2019, we successfully completed a side-track at OML 56, shoring up net production by ~1,500bbls/day, whilst also drilling and completing five wells across three rig lines at our joint venture operations on OMLs 60-63 during the year.

In September 2019, the NAOC/ OOL/ NPDC JV (of which Oando Energy Resources [OER] holds a 20% working interest through its subsidiary OOL) announced that it had made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields in OML 61, onshore Niger Delta, amounting to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate. The well has the capacity to deliver more than 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates. The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by the Joint Venture aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities. OER is positive that this discovery will have an impact on its gas reserves.

Capital expenditure of $78.8 million was incurred in the 2019 financial year compared to $104.9 million in same period in 2018, representing a 25% decrease. Approximately 91% of 2019 Capital expenditure was allocated to OMLs 60-63 ($71.3 million) towards the development of oil and gas assets, as well as exploration and evaluation activities. $6.3 million was spent on OML 56 towards development drilling and

