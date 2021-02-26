Oando : Nigerian judge sends Oando's case against regulator to specialist tribunal

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Nigerian judge dismissed on
jurisdictional grounds lawsuits brought by Oando Plc
challenging the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission's
removal of its management team, the oil company said on Friday.
In the latest twist in the long-running battle between the
regulator and Oando, the federal high court judge in Abuja
referred the case to the Investment and Securities Tribunal, a
specialized judicial body created to adjudicate disputes
involving capital markets and investment.
Oando said it has appealed the decision. The SEC declined to
comment.
Shares in Lagos-listed Oando, which peaked at 127 naira per
share in 2008, but tumbled amid continual turmoil in recent
years, closed 2.99% higher on Friday at 3.45 naira.
The lawsuits challenged a 2019 SEC order setting up an
interim management team and ordering Chief Executive Wale Tinubu
and others to resign. The order cited "certain infractions of
securities and other relevant laws" it found following an
investigation.
Tinubu and the company said the allegations were
unsubstantiated and obtained a court injunction blocking the SEC
from replacing him and taking further actions against Oando,
pending a hearing on the case. Oando also argued that the SEC
lacked the power to remove management.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Abuja
Editing by Libby George and Matthew Lewis)