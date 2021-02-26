Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  Oando PLC    OANDO   NGOANDO00002

OANDO PLC

(OANDO)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oando : Nigerian judge sends Oando's case against regulator to specialist tribunal

02/26/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Nigerian judge dismissed on jurisdictional grounds lawsuits brought by Oando Plc challenging the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission's removal of its management team, the oil company said on Friday.

In the latest twist in the long-running battle between the regulator and Oando, the federal high court judge in Abuja referred the case to the Investment and Securities Tribunal, a specialized judicial body created to adjudicate disputes involving capital markets and investment.

Oando said it has appealed the decision. The SEC declined to comment.

Shares in Lagos-listed Oando, which peaked at 127 naira per share in 2008, but tumbled amid continual turmoil in recent years, closed 2.99% higher on Friday at 3.45 naira.

The lawsuits challenged a 2019 SEC order setting up an interim management team and ordering Chief Executive Wale Tinubu and others to resign. The order cited "certain infractions of securities and other relevant laws" it found following an investigation.

Tinubu and the company said the allegations were unsubstantiated and obtained a court injunction blocking the SEC from replacing him and taking further actions against Oando, pending a hearing on the case. Oando also argued that the SEC lacked the power to remove management. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Abuja Editing by Libby George and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about OANDO PLC
02:20pOANDO : Nigerian judge sends Oando's case against regulator to specialist tribun..
RE
02/24OANDO : Shareholder Wins Court Case Against SEC
AQ
02/24OANDO : Court Nullifies SEC's Suspension of Oando's AGM
AQ
02/24OANDO : Foundation Celebrates 10 Years, Pledges Engagement With Stakeholders
AQ
2020OANDO : Gives Reason for Failure to Submit Q3 2020 Results
AQ
2020OANDO : Announces a Delay in the Publication of its 2020 Q3 Unaudited Financial ..
AQ
2020OANDO : Announces a Delay in the Publication of its 2020 Q3 Unaudited Financial ..
PU
2020Nigerian oil reform bill to pass 'within six months' - House speaker
RE
2020OANDO : Fire Fighters Still Battling Oando Tank Fire, Several Hours After
AQ
2020OANDO : #Fincen Files - Ibori's Connection Haunting Nigeria's Top Oil Firm, Oand..
AQ
More news
Chart OANDO PLC
Duration : Period :
Oando PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jubril Adewale Tinubu Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Olufemi Olasupo Adeyemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo Chairman
Ayotola Olubunmi Jagun Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Tanimu Yakubu Muhammad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OANDO PLC-6.76%109
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 841 194
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.64%162 500
TOTAL SE11.77%126 647
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.83%118 969
GAZPROM5.12%71 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ