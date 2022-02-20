OAR Resources : Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update

21 February 2022

Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update

HIGHLIGHTS

First-phase diamond drilling program to recommence in March

Project strategically expanded with new ground staked over key structures immediately adjacent and to the west of existing Project area

Extends interpreted strike to >2.5km, expanding OAR's footprint in this richly endowed district of Southern Nevada

Oar Resources Limited (ASX:OAR) ("OAR" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update in respect of its 100% owned Douglas Canyon Gold Project in the prolific Walker Lane Gold-Silver district of Southern Nevada, in the USA.

Drilling Program to Recommence

The Company is scheduled to recommence drilling of the high-grade Douglas Canyon Gold Project in March. Drilling will initially re-enter and extend the first hole in the drilling program (DCD-02), which was temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions and the Christmas holiday period.

DCD-02 is targeting the depth extension of a highly fractured high-grade quartz vein within highly sheared meta sediments mapped at surface. Drilling of DCD-02 will now resume and continue to a target depth of 250m to 300m, before repositioning to the second hole, to drill test the parallel high- grade structure on the northern shear DCD-01 (see Figure 1), to the north of DCD-02.

The drilling program will remain targeted on a series of parallel vein structures where previous outcrop sampling has confirmed high-grade gold and silver mineralisation1.

Due to the fractured nature of the drill core recovered thus far, drilling operations will prioritise maximising recovery of drill core for analysis, over speed to ensure OAR recovers good quality core required to improve our understanding of the geology and to assist in planning of subsequent holes.

When drilling ceased in late December, the Company interpreted that it had intersected the targeted shear structure, and at the current depth (213.5m) remains within this structure. The silica flooded host rock, with thin quartz stringers and highly siliceous quartz breccias observed in the drilling to date are encouraging for the discovery of further gold mineralisation.

OAR's Managing Director Justin Richard commented:

"With gold prices running higher it's an opportune time to be drilling the Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada, which consistently ranks among the top tier mining jurisdictions globally and currently holds top spot for overall investment attractiveness and second for mineral potential2. In short, we have the right team, in the right place, at the right time".

Refer Appendix 1 of the Company's ASX Announcement dated 25 January 2022