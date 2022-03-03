Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OAR Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OAR   AU000000OAR8

OAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(OAR)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 06:48:17 pm
0.006 AUD    --.--%
05:44pOAR RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - OAR
PU
02/21OAR RESOURCES : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
02/20OAR RESOURCES : Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OAR Resources : Proposed issue of securities - OAR

03/03/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

OAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Options

150,000,000

confirmed

OAR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

300,000,000

Proposed +issue date

11/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

OAR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

27009118861

1.3

ASX issuer code

OAR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

300,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

only

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

use

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Options

personal

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

150,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

1 free attaching option for every 2 ordinary shares issued under the placement.

For

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0100

11/3/2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

OAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

only

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1 fully paid OAR ordinary share for every 1 option exercised.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

use

Part 7C - Timetable

personal

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

11/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

264543528

For

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

185456472

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate

The Company considered the placement as the most efficient and expedient way of undertaking a capital raising in light of the investor support.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAR Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OAR RESOURCES LIMITED
05:44pOAR RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - OAR
PU
02/21OAR RESOURCES : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
02/20OAR RESOURCES : Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update
PU
02/20OAR Resources Limited Announces Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update
CI
02/15Oar Resources to Conduct Airborne Survey ay Crown Project
MT
02/14OAR Resources Limited Announces Crown NI-Cu-PGE Project Update
CI
02/10Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd agreed to acquire Non-Core Bramfield Iron Ore Projec..
CI
02/09Oar Resources Selling Noncore Iron Ore Asset for Nearly $360,000
MT
01/31OAR Resources Limited Appoints Justin Richard as Chief Executive Officer
CI
01/31OAR Resources Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -1,94 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net cash 2021 2,51 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 159x
EV / Sales 2021 1 999x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart OAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OAR Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin J. Richard Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kazimerz Jon Grygorcewicz Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Gale Executive Chairman
David Vilensky Non-Executive Director
Joseph M. J. van den Elsen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OAR RESOURCES LIMITED-40.00%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.43%177 858
RIO TINTO PLC25.27%135 349
GLENCORE PLC20.71%79 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.27%63 629
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.54%41 087