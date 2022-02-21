Oar Resources : Investor Webinar Presentation

A link to the replay of the webinar will be posted on the OAR website as soon as it is available for those unable to attend the live session. A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

Mr. Richard will provide an update on the Company's Crown Ni-Cu-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia, the Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada and OAR's other assets and will also outline his plans to deliver shareholder value.

COMPETENT person's statement

The information in this Announcement for Oar Resources Limited was compiled by Mr. Anthony Greenaway, a Competent Person, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Greenaway is an employee of Oar Resources Limited. Mr. Greenaway has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity to which he is undertaking to qualify as a "Competent Person" as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' Mr. Greenaway consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.