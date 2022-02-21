Log in
    OAR   AU000000OAR8

OAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(OAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/20 09:25:10 pm
0.0065 AUD   +8.33%
04:31pOAR RESOURCES : Investor Webinar Presentation
PU
02/20OAR RESOURCES : Douglas Canyon Gold Project Update
PU
02/15Oar Resources to Conduct Airborne Survey ay Crown Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oar Resources : Investor Webinar Presentation

02/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
For personal use only

22 February 2022

Oar Resources Investor Webinar Presentation

11:30AM (AEDT) 8:30AM (AWST), Tuesday 22 February 2022

Oar Resources Limited (ASX: OAR) ("OAR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it will be hosting a live investor briefing on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, with new Managing Director Mr. Justin Richard.

The Company is pleased to invite shareholders, brokers and new investors to attend the presentation, which will commence at 11:30am (AEDT) / 8:30am (WST) on Tuesday 22 February 2022.

Investors can attend the webinar via the below link:

https://zoom.us/j/5887242119?pwd=MGdjZmZqZkpWOXpBTXBWZlRGSHdBQT09

Mr. Richard will provide an update on the Company's Crown Ni-Cu-PGE Project in the Julimar District in Western Australia, the Douglas Canyon Gold Project in Nevada and OAR's other assets and will also outline his plans to deliver shareholder value.

A link to the replay of the webinar will be posted on the OAR website as soon as it is available for those unable to attend the live session. A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

"This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Oar Resources Limited"

For further information please contact:

Justin Richard

James Moses

Managing Director

Media & Investor Relations

Oar Resources Limited

Mandate Corporate

P: +61 8 6117 4797

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

info@oarresources.com.au

www.oarresources.com.au

Investor webinar

22 February 2022

8:30am WST; 11:30am AEDT

oarresources.com.au

ASX : OAR

FRA : F1S

2

OAR RESOURCES

Company Metrics (ASX: OAR)

Market Cap+

$12 million

Shares on issue

1.85 billion

217 million

Options on Issue

52 week (Low - High)

Cash on Hand

$726K

$0.005-$0.021

31 December 2021

EXCLUDING $500,000

Bramfield Sale*

*Refer ASX Announcement 10 February 2022

OAR RESOURCES

Top 100

Top 50

48%

33%

Top

Shareholders

30-day Average Vol

10.4m shares per day

+Based on average share price traded 21 February 2022

3

About oar resources

Crown PGE-Nickel-Copper Project

  • Strategically located 8km from
    Chalice Mining's world-class Julimar Project
  • Land access expanded in onlypriority Eastern Domain - soil
    sampling program continuing
  • AEM survey to be flown to identify drill targets in priority exploration areas

use

South Australian Project Portfolio

  • Gibraltar Kaolin/Halloysite Project
  • Oakdale Graphite Project
  • Bramfield Iron Ore Project *SOLD

Nevada Gold Projects

  • Douglas Canyon
    • Drilling to restart March
    • Project strategically expanded to a total of 6.47km2 (647 hectares)
  • Lambarson Canyon

Tonopah North

Peru Gold Project

  • Chimu Gold Plant - beneficiation license upgraded from 40tpd to 340tpd capacity

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

