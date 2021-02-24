Oasis Midstream Partners LP : February 2020 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking / Cautionary Statements

Oasis Midstream Partners - Premier Gathering and Processing Company

Strategic Partnership with

Oasis ("OAS")Diversified Midstream Platform

Capital Efficient InfrastructureStrong track record of developing third-party business

1) Production as of 3Q20

Stable and Predictable Free

Cash Flow

ESG Leadership

Strategic Partnership with Sponsor, Oasis

OMP Highlights

 Attractive midstream contracts

 Symbiotic relationship with parent leading to strong alignment with OMP unit holders (p. 5)

 Peer leading balance sheet - 3x Net Debt to EBITDA (p. 11)

 Premier gas processing assets in Williston Basin (p. 7)

 Extensive midstream footprint and deep subsurface knowledge drives 3rd party customer growth success (p. 6)

Sponsor Highlights