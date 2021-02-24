Log in
OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

(OAS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oasis Petroleum : Current Presentation - February 2021

02/24/2021
Forward-Looking / Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, including the oral statements made in connection herewith, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's ability to capitalize on its emergence from restructuring and to implement its realigned initiatives and strategies, the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this presentation. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "should," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include, but are not limited to changes in oil and natural gas prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions and divestitures and the ability to integrate acquisitions into its existing business, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, access to and terms of credit in the commercial banking and other debt markets, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, cash flows and liquidity, the proximity to, availability of, and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors. In addition, the Company's forward-looking statements address the various risks and uncertainties associated with the extraordinary market environment and impacts resulting from the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic and the actions of foreign oil producers to increase crude oil production and the expected impact on our business, operations, earnings, and results as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with the impact of the Company's ability to respond to such risks on its actual results.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDAX, E&P Cash G&A, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share and Recycle Ratio are supplemental financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income (loss), operating income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, earnings (loss) per share or any other measures prepared under GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share and Recycle Ratio exclude some but not all items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure can be found in the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and on our website atwww.oasispetroleum.com. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measure in future periods could be significant.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Oil and Gas Quantities

The Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") requires oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are those quantities of oil and gas, which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible-from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions (using unweighted average 12-month first day of the month prices), operating methods, and government regulations-prior to the time at which contracts providing the right to operate expire, unless evidence indicates that renewal is reasonably certain, regardless of whether deterministic or probabilistic methods are used for the estimation. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities of the exploration and development companies may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions could impact the Company's strategy and future prospects. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered. The SEC also permits the disclosure of separate estimates of probable or possible reserves that meet SEC definitions for such reserves; however, we currently do not disclose probable or possible reserves in our SEC filings.

Our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases.

A Stronger Oasis Aligned with Shareholder Interests

Returns-Focused Business ModelHigh Quality Assets Generating Significant Free Cash FlowBest-in-Class Balance SheetESG LeadershipStrong Strategic Direction Aligned with ShareholdersThe Right Team to Execute

New Oasis Built for the New Environment

New Oasis

  • Best-in-class balance sheet (p. 9)

  • New business model focused on returns (p. 5)

  • New board of directors, with enhanced governance, aligned with shareholders (p. 20)

  • Quality asset base delivering significant free cash flow (p. 13,15)

  • Material Midstream value & optionality (p. 17)

New Environment

  • Generate free cash flow and competitive shareholder returns (p. 7)

  • Understanding the energy transition and its opportunities

  • Embracing environmental, social and governance initiatives (p. 6)

  • Alignment of management incentives

    (p. 22)

  • Consolidation to build scale and relevance

Today's Oasis has an industry leading financial profile tailored to the new environment. We are focused on generating free cash flow and delivering competitive shareholder returns with our low-cost assets.

WILLISTON BASIN

404k Net Acres | 51.3Mboepd1

PERMIAN BASIN

24k Net Acres | 7.9Mboepd1

1) Production as of 4Q20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oasis Petroleum Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:54:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
