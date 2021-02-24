Oasis Petroleum : Current Presentation - February 2021

Forward-Looking / Cautionary Statements

A Stronger Oasis Aligned with Shareholder Interests

Returns-Focused Business ModelHigh Quality Assets Generating Significant Free Cash FlowBest-in-Class Balance SheetESG LeadershipStrong Strategic Direction Aligned with ShareholdersThe Right Team to Execute

New Oasis Built for the New Environment

New Oasis

 Best-in-class balance sheet (p. 9)

 New business model focused on returns (p. 5)

 New board of directors, with enhanced governance, aligned with shareholders (p. 20)

 Quality asset base delivering significant free cash flow (p. 13,15)

 Material Midstream value & optionality (p. 17)

New Environment

 Generate free cash flow and competitive shareholder returns (p. 7)

 Understanding the energy transition and its opportunities

 Embracing environmental, social and governance initiatives (p. 6)

 Alignment of management incentives (p. 22)

 Consolidation to build scale and relevance

Today's Oasis has an industry leading financial profile tailored to the new environment. We are focused on generating free cash flow and delivering competitive shareholder returns with our low-cost assets. WILLISTON BASIN 404k Net Acres | 51.3Mboepd1 PERMIAN BASIN 24k Net Acres | 7.9Mboepd1

1) Production as of 4Q20