    OAS   US6742152076

OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

(OAS)
  Report
Oasis Petroleum : ESG Sustainability Investor Presentation

10/06/2021
Environmental, Social, and

Governance at Oasis:

Performance and Progress

October 2021

A New Tomorrow, Today

Forward-Looking / Cautionary Statements

This presentation, including the oral statements made in connection herewith, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward- looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation specifically include the expectations surrounding the closing of the Williston Basin acquisition and the benefits of the transaction as well as plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's derivatives activities, levels of indebtedness and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company and other guidance included in this presentation. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "should," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include, but are not limited to, closing of the Williston Basin acquisition and related transactions, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to, and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We may not consummate the Williston Basin acquisition, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated in the anticipated time frame or at all. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Oasis' 2020 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) ESG Metrics Framework. Many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this report continue to evolve and are based on management assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation. Such assumptions, however, should not be considered guarantees. All estimates are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to change as we continuously seek to improve our data management practices, data sources, and calculation methodologies.

Unless otherwise noted, the information and data in this presentation cover Oasis Petroleum's upstream E&P operations for the calendar year that ended on December 31, 2020, and data comparisons are based on 2019 to 2020 changes.

2

OASIS' APPROACH TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE

Improving lives by safely and responsibly providing affordable, reliable, and abundant energy

"Oasis is dedicated to meeting critical energy needs by producing a cleaner, low-cost barrel for the benefit of our stakeholders."

Daniel E. Brown

Chief Executive Officer

Douglas E. Brooks

Board Chair

Published inaugural Sustainability Report in 2021(1)

ESG Integration

  • Aligns daily operations and our values
  • Integral to enhancing shareholder value
  • Increases transparency through performance disclosure
  • Develops company strategies conscious of stakeholder interests

ESG Oversight

  • Nominating, Environmental, Social, and Governance committee created to oversee ESG activities and initiatives
  • Senior management identifies key focus areas
  • NESG Committee monitors progress of key objectives
  • Executive compensation tied to shareholder returns
  • Overall ESG initiatives are fully endorsed by the Board

(1)2020 Sustainability Report

Unless otherwise noted, the information and data in this presentation cover Oasis Petroleum's upstream E&P operations for the calendar year that ended on December 31, 2020, and data comparisons are based on 2019 to 2020 changes.

3

OASIS' APPROACH TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE

Key Tenets of Oasis' ESG Philosophy

Minimizing impact where we operate

Reducing our land impact and water use through investment in infrastructure and optimized operations.

Focusing on reducing emissions

Investing to reduce emission intensity supports the responsible and sustainable development of our resources.

Aligning incentives

Aligning executive compensation with long term value creation and shareholder interests is key to earning investor confidence.

ESG

KEY TENETS

Working safely

Maintaining the safety of employees, contractors, and communities is of utmost importance and fundamental to our business.

Promoting diverse and inclusive culture

Fostering a collaborative work environment and encouraging diversity of ideas gives us a competitive advantage in our ability to innovate and meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Benefiting communities

Supporting programs that address needs of the communities where we operate is critical to maintaining a sustainable business.

4

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS & IMPROVEMENTS (AIR)

Focusing on reducing emissions

GHG Emissions

Intensity

2,500

30.0

2,000

25.0

26.5

20.0

1,500

1,511

15.0

1,000

13.1

10.0

500

537

5.0

0

0.0

2019

2020

Total GHG Emissions

Total GHG Emissions Intensity

(thousand metric tons CO2e)

(metric tons CO2e/MBOE)

Reduced 2020 GHG

51%

emission intensity by

Methane Emissions

Intensity

2.5

200

2.2

2.0

150

1.5

100

123

1.1

1.0

50

0.5

44

0

0.0

2019

2020

Methane Emissions

Methane Emissions Intensity

(thousand metric tons CO2e)

(metric tons CO2e/MBOE)

Reduced 2020 Methane 50% emission intensity by

Gas Capture in

North Dakota

96%

90%

Best in

88%

class

Gas

Capture

State

ND

Oasis

Minimum

Average

Led industry peers in

gas capture rate in 96% Williston Basin in 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oasis Petroleum Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
