PR
04/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Oasis Petroleum's Price Target to $208 from $201, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/01OASIS PETROLEUM : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K/A
PU
Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for May 5, 2022

04/22/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.   

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:               

Time:                 

Live Webcast:   

Thursday, May 5, 2022

10:00 a.m. Central Time

https://app.webinar.net/ejz256r5DnM




Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:             

Intl. Dial-in:       

Conference ID: 

Website:           

888-317-6003

412-317-6061

5348387

www.oasispetroleum.com





A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:   

Intl. replay:       

Replay access: 

877-344-7529

412-317-0088

4412748




The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 11:         

Citi 2022 Global Energy & Utilities Conference

May 19:       

TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference

June 1:       

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

June 7:         

RBC Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Conference

June 8:         

Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 22:       

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference  

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-may-5-2022-301531250.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
