MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oasis Petroleum Inc.    OAS

OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

(OAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oasis Petroleum files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

09/30/2020 | 02:29am EDT

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, becoming the latest shale producer to seek a court-aided restructuring after a coronavirus-led slump in oil prices dried up available capital in the industry.

Lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 decimated travel and the demand for fuel, bringing oil drilling to a halt and leaving many shale producers with no source of cash to repay massive debt taken on in past years.

"Due to historically low global energy demand and commodity prices, we determined it is best for Oasis Petroleum to take decisive action to strengthen our liquidity and overcome the headwinds now challenging both our company and industry," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Nusz said in a statement.

Oasis said it secured $450 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

It listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a court filing.

The company said its upstream operations and production are expected to continue as normal throughout the restructuring process. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 40.58 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
OASIS PETROLEUM INC. -0.56% 0.4094 Delayed Quote.-87.44%
WTI -0.36% 38.93 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 785 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 916 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Oasis Petroleum Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 0,53 $
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas B. Nusz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor L. Reid President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael H. Lou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael M. McShane Lead Independent Director
William J. Cassidy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OASIS PETROLEUM INC.-87.44%131
CNOOC LIMITED-42.21%42 919
CONOCOPHILLIPS-50.08%36 156
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.79%21 799
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.08%20 943
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-46.71%19 751
