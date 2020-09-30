Oasis Petroleum files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, becoming the
latest shale producer to seek a court-aided restructuring after
a coronavirus-led slump in oil prices dried up available capital
in the industry.
Lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 decimated travel
and the demand for fuel, bringing oil drilling to a halt and
leaving many shale producers with no source of cash to repay
massive debt taken on in past years.
"Due to historically low global energy demand and commodity
prices, we determined it is best for Oasis Petroleum to take
decisive action to strengthen our liquidity and overcome the
headwinds now challenging both our company and industry," Chief
Executive Officer Thomas Nusz said in a statement.
Oasis said it secured $450 million in debtor-in-possession
financing.
It listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion
to $10 billion, according to a court filing.
The company said its upstream operations and production are
expected to continue as normal throughout the restructuring
process.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)