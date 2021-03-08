Oasis Petroleum : 2020 4Q Non GAAP Reconciliation 03/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST Send by mail :

Cash GPT Reconciliation Cash GPT is defined as the total gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard for the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented (in thousands): Successor Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020 Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 PredecessorYear Ended December 31,2019 2018 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses $ 9,124 $ 85,896 $ 128,806 $ 107,193 Pipeline imbalances 189 (1,346) (2,446) (4,331) Cash GPT $ 9,313 $ 84,550 $ 126,360 $ 102,862 E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation E&P Cash G&A is defined as total general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to midstream and others services. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands): General and administrative expenses $ 14,224 $ 145,294 $ 123,506 $ 121,346 Equity-based compensation expenses - (29,746) (32,251) (27,910) G&A expenses attributable to midstream and other services (1,989) (21,791) (24,805) (18,864) E&P Cash G&A $ 12,235 $ 93,757 $ 66,450 $ 74,572 Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 Year Ended December 31, through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020 1 2019 2018 Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliations Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP"). Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands): Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 Year Ended December 31, through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020(1) 2019 2018 Interest expense $ 3,168 $ 181,484 $ 176,223 $ 159,085 Capitalized interest 128 6,428 11,964 17,226 Amortization of deferred financing costs (277) (7,830) (8,832) (7,590) Amortization of debt discount - (8,317) (12,164) (11,120) Cash Interest 3,019 171,765 167,191 157,601 Cash Interest attributable to OMP (1,024) (38,996) (16,673) (6,688) E&P Cash Interest $ 1,995 $ 132,769 $ 150,518 $ 150,913 ___________________ (1)For the 2020 Predecessor Period, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest include Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. In addition, for the 2020 Predecessor Period, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP include OMP Specified Default Interest charges of $28.0 million related to the OMP Credit Facility. The Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest were waived upon the Company's emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance and ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure coupled with its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands): 2019 2018 Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (45,962)$ (3,724,611)$ (90,647)$ (19,500) (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11) (10,396) 4,455 (28,587) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (83,867) (4,312) 13,848 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 84,615 (233,565) 106,314 (28,457) Derivative settlements (76) 224,416 19,098 (213,528) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 3,168 181,484 176,223 159,085 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16,094 291,115 787,192 636,296 Impairment - 4,937,143 10,257 384,228 Rig termination - 1,279 384 - Exploration expenses - 2,748 6,658 27,432 Equity-based compensation expenses 270 31,315 33,607 29,273 Litigation settlement - 22,750 20,000 - Reorganization items, net - (786,831) - - Income tax benefit (3,447) (262,962) (32,715) (5,843) Other non-cash adjustments 468 2,324 3,035 4,435 Adjusted EBITDA 55,119 592,342 1,039,549 958,682 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling 5,430 41,716 51,525 21,703 interests Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 49,689$ 550,626$ 988,024$ 936,979 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,255$ 202,936$ 892,853$ 996,421 Derivative settlements (76) 224,416 19,098 (213,528) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 3,168 181,484 176,223 159,085 Rig termination - 1,279 384 - Exploration expenses - 2,748 6,658 27,432 Deferred financing costs amortization and other (6,824) (41,811) (27,263) (29,057) Current tax (benefit) expense - (36) (16) 23 Changes in working capital (36,872) (25,953) (51,423) 13,871 Litigation settlement - 22,750 20,000 - Cash paid for reorganization items - 22,205 - - Other non-cash adjustments 468 2,324 3,035 4,435 Adjusted EBITDA 55,119 592,342 1,039,549 958,682 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling 5,430 41,716 51,525 21,703 interests Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 49,689$ 550,626$ 988,024$ 936,979 3 Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 Year Ended December 31, through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020 Segment Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow E&P Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for its ownership of (i) OMP limited partner units, (ii) a controlling interest in OMP's general partner, OMP GP, and (iii) retained interests in Bobcat DevCo LLC and Beartooth DevCo LLC (together, the "DevCo Interests"); less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other (excluding capitalized interest) and midstream capital expenditures attributable to its DevCo Interests. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of the Company's E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which we may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's two reportable business segments and to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Free Cash Flow for its E&P segment for the periods presented (in thousands): Exploration and Production(1) Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 Year Ended December 31, through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020 2019 2018 Loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ (68,499) $ (4,114,847) $ (336,706) $ (157,222) (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11) (10,396) 4,455 (38,188) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (83,867) (4,312) 13,848 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 84,615 (233,565) 106,314 (28,457) Derivative settlements (76) 224,416 19,098 (213,528) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 2,145 141,836 159,287 156,742 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13,789 271,002 771,640 623,133 Impairment - 4,825,530 10,257 384,228 Exploration expenses - 2,748 6,658 27,432 Rig termination - 1,279 384 - Equity-based compensation expenses - 29,794 32,755 28,393 Litigation settlement - 22,750 20,000 - Reorganization items, net - (665,916) - - Other non-cash adjustments 459 3,208 3,035 4,435 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,422 $ 413,972 $ 792,865 $ 800,816 Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo Interests(2) 7,734 123,057 150,388 160,640 E&P Cash Interest(3) (1,995) (132,769) (150,518) (150,913) E&P and other capital expenditures (15,018) (201,075) (630,987) (1,925,827) Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests (1,173) (6,147) (14,353) (148,386) Capitalized interest 128 6,428 11,964 17,226 E&P Free Cash Flow(3) $ 22,098 $ 203,466 $ 159,359 $ (1,246,444) ____________________ (1) As a result of the Company's Well Services Exit in the first quarter of 2020, the well services business is no longer a separate reportable segment, and the remaining services performed by OWS are included in the E&P segment. Prior period amounts have been restated to reflect the change in reportable segments. (2) Represents distributions to Oasis for the Company's ownership of (i) OMP limited partner units, (ii) a controlling interest in OMP's general partner, OMP GP, and (iii) DevCo Interests.

(3) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, E&P Cash Interest includes the impact of Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility, which was waived pursuant to the Plan on the Emergence Date. The offsetting discharge of the Specified Default Interest was recorded in reorganization items, net for the 2020 Predecessor Period, and as a result, there is no net impact on E&P Free Cash Flow related to these charges. Midstream Successor Predecessor Period from Period from November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 Year Ended December 31, through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020 2019 2018 (In thousands) Income before income taxes including non- controlling interests Loss on sale of properties 19,678$ - Interest expense, net of capitalized interest Depreciation, depletion and amortization Impairment Equity-based compensation expenses Reorganization items, net Other non-cash adjustments Adjusted EBITDA 224,096$ -16,93637,152-1,744-- 136,616$ - 9,622 4,199- 29,282- 270- 1,930 9 (884) $ 25,179$ 249,130$ 279,928$ 1,547--183,795 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting for (i) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment and other similar non-cash charges or non-recurring items, (ii) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (iii) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items, excluding net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share is not a measure of diluted earnings (loss) per share as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for evaluating the Company's operational trends and performance in comparison to the its peers. This measure is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and are excluded from guidance provided by us. The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and tax rate): 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to Oasis $ (49,912)$ (3,640,328)$ (128,243)$ (35,296) (Gain) loss on sale of properties (11) (10,396) 4,455 (28,587) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (83,867) (4,312) 13,848 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 84,615 (233,565) 106,314 (28,457) Derivative settlements (76) 224,416 19,098 (213,528) Impairment(1) - 4,910,477 10,257 384,228 Additional interest charges(2) - 49,206 - - Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 277 7,476 8,832 7,591 Amortization of debt discount - 8,317 12,164 11,120 Non-cash reorganization items, net(2) - (799,942) - - Litigation settlement - 22,750 20,000 - Other non-cash adjustments 468 2,324 3,035 4,435 Tax impact(4) (20,167) (968,987) (42,691) (35,759) Other tax adjustments(5) 9,168 638,729 - - Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis $ 24,362$ 126,610$ 8,909$ 79,595 Diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share $ (2.50)$ (11.46)$ (0.41)$ (0.11) Adjustment to diluted weighted average shares - 0.02 - - outstanding(6) (Gain) loss on sale of properties - (0.03) 0.01 (0.09) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - (0.26) (0.01) 0.04 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 4.23 (0.73) 0.34 (0.09) Derivative settlements - 0.71 0.06 (0.69) Impairment(1) - 15.43 0.03 1.24 Additional interest charges(2) - 0.15 - - Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.02 Amortization of debt discount - 0.03 0.04 0.04 Successor Predecessor Period from Period from Year Ended December 31, November 20, 2020 January 1, 2020 through December through November 31, 2020 19, 2020 Non-cash reorganization items, net(2) Litigation settlement Other non-cash adjustments Tax impact(4) Other tax adjustments(5) --0.02(1.00)0.46 0.07 -0.060.01(0.13) (3.06) --0.01(0.11) 2.01 - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share $ 1.22$ 0.40$ 0.03$ 0.26 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 19,991 318,253 315,324 310,860 Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4) 23.7 % 23.7 % 23.7 % 23.7 % ____________________ (1) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $103.4 million which is included in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. The portion of OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.7 million is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

(2) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, we recorded Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and OMP Specified Default Interest charges of $28.0 million related to the OMP Credit Facility. The Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest were waived upon the Company's emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases. The offsetting discharge of the Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest was recorded in non-cash reorganization items, net for the 2020 Predecessor Period, and as a result, there is no net impact on Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis related to these charges. The portion of OMP Specified Default Interest attributable to non-controlling interests of $9.1 million is excluded from additional interest charges and non-cash reorganization items, net in the table for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

(3) The portion of amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.4 million is excluded from amortization of deferred financing costs in the table above for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

(4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

(5) Other tax adjustments include the deferred tax asset valuation allowance and tax impact of non-deductible restructuring fees in the 2020 Predecessor Period. These items are adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes their impact.

(6) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we included the dilutive effect of unvested stock awards of 609,000, 322,000 and 3,379,000, respectively, in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect. Attachments Original document

