Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oasis Petroleum Inc.    OASPQ

OASIS PETROLEUM INC.

(OASPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oasis Petroleum : 2020 4Q Non GAAP Reconciliation

03/08/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash GPT Reconciliation

Cash GPT is defined as the total gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard for the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):

Successor

Period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020

PredecessorYear Ended December 31,2019

2018

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

$

9,124

$

85,896

$

128,806

$

107,193

Pipeline imbalances

189

(1,346)

(2,446)

(4,331)

Cash GPT

$

9,313

$

84,550

$

126,360

$

102,862

E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation

E&P Cash G&A is defined as total general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to midstream and others services. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):

General and administrative expenses

$

14,224

$

145,294

$

123,506

$

121,346

Equity-based compensation expenses

-

(29,746)

(32,251)

(27,910)

G&A expenses attributable to midstream and other services

(1,989)

(21,791)

(24,805)

(18,864)

E&P Cash G&A

$

12,235

$

93,757

$

66,450

$

74,572

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

Year Ended December 31,

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020

1

2019

2018

Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliations

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP"). Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

Year Ended December 31,

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020(1)

2019

2018

Interest expense

$

3,168

$

181,484

$

176,223

$

159,085

Capitalized interest

128

6,428

11,964

17,226

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(277)

(7,830)

(8,832)

(7,590)

Amortization of debt discount

-

(8,317)

(12,164)

(11,120)

Cash Interest

3,019

171,765

167,191

157,601

Cash Interest attributable to OMP

(1,024)

(38,996)

(16,673)

(6,688)

E&P Cash Interest

$

1,995

$

132,769

$

150,518

$

150,913

___________________

(1)For the 2020 Predecessor Period, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest include Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility. In addition, for the 2020 Predecessor Period, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP include OMP Specified Default Interest charges of $28.0 million related to the OMP Credit Facility. The Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest were waived upon the Company's emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance and ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure coupled with its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):

2019

2018

Net loss including non-controlling interests

$

(45,962)$

(3,724,611)$

(90,647)$

(19,500)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

(11)

(10,396)

4,455

(28,587)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(83,867)

(4,312)

13,848

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

84,615

(233,565)

106,314

(28,457)

Derivative settlements

(76)

224,416

19,098

(213,528)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

3,168

181,484

176,223

159,085

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

16,094

291,115

787,192

636,296

Impairment

-

4,937,143

10,257

384,228

Rig termination

-

1,279

384

-

Exploration expenses

-

2,748

6,658

27,432

Equity-based compensation expenses

270

31,315

33,607

29,273

Litigation settlement

-

22,750

20,000

-

Reorganization items, net

-

(786,831)

-

-

Income tax benefit

(3,447)

(262,962)

(32,715)

(5,843)

Other non-cash adjustments

468

2,324

3,035

4,435

Adjusted EBITDA

55,119

592,342

1,039,549

958,682

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling

5,430

41,716

51,525

21,703

interests

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis

$

49,689$

550,626$

988,024$

936,979

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

95,255$

202,936$

892,853$

996,421

Derivative settlements

(76)

224,416

19,098

(213,528)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

3,168

181,484

176,223

159,085

Rig termination

-

1,279

384

-

Exploration expenses

-

2,748

6,658

27,432

Deferred financing costs amortization and other

(6,824)

(41,811)

(27,263)

(29,057)

Current tax (benefit) expense

-

(36)

(16)

23

Changes in working capital

(36,872)

(25,953)

(51,423)

13,871

Litigation settlement

-

22,750

20,000

-

Cash paid for reorganization items

-

22,205

-

-

Other non-cash adjustments

468

2,324

3,035

4,435

Adjusted EBITDA

55,119

592,342

1,039,549

958,682

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling

5,430

41,716

51,525

21,703

interests

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis

$

49,689$

550,626$

988,024$

936,979

3

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

Year Ended December 31,

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020

Segment Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow

E&P Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for its ownership of (i) OMP limited partner units, (ii) a controlling interest in OMP's general partner, OMP GP, and (iii) retained interests in Bobcat DevCo LLC and Beartooth DevCo LLC (together, the "DevCo Interests"); less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other (excluding capitalized interest) and midstream capital expenditures attributable to its DevCo Interests. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of the Company's E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which we may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's two reportable business segments and to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Free Cash Flow for its E&P segment for the periods presented (in thousands):

Exploration and Production(1)

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

Year Ended December 31,

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020

2019

2018

Loss before income taxes including non-controlling interests

$

(68,499)

$

(4,114,847)

$

(336,706)

$

(157,222)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

(11)

(10,396)

4,455

(38,188)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(83,867)

(4,312)

13,848

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

84,615

(233,565)

106,314

(28,457)

Derivative settlements

(76)

224,416

19,098

(213,528)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

2,145

141,836

159,287

156,742

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

13,789

271,002

771,640

623,133

Impairment

-

4,825,530

10,257

384,228

Exploration expenses

-

2,748

6,658

27,432

Rig termination

-

1,279

384

-

Equity-based compensation expenses

-

29,794

32,755

28,393

Litigation settlement

-

22,750

20,000

-

Reorganization items, net

-

(665,916)

-

-

Other non-cash adjustments

459

3,208

3,035

4,435

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,422

$

413,972

$

792,865

$

800,816

Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo Interests(2)

7,734

123,057

150,388

160,640

E&P Cash Interest(3)

(1,995)

(132,769)

(150,518)

(150,913)

E&P and other capital expenditures

(15,018)

(201,075)

(630,987)

(1,925,827)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests

(1,173)

(6,147)

(14,353)

(148,386)

Capitalized interest

128

6,428

11,964

17,226

E&P Free Cash Flow(3)

$

22,098

$

203,466

$

159,359

$

(1,246,444)

____________________

(1) As a result of the Company's Well Services Exit in the first quarter of 2020, the well services business is no longer a separate reportable segment, and the remaining services performed by OWS are included in the E&P segment. Prior period amounts have been restated to reflect the change in reportable segments.

  • (2) Represents distributions to Oasis for the Company's ownership of (i) OMP limited partner units, (ii) a controlling interest in OMP's general partner, OMP GP, and (iii) DevCo Interests.

  • (3) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, E&P Cash Interest includes the impact of Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility, which was waived pursuant to the Plan on the Emergence Date. The offsetting discharge of the Specified Default Interest was recorded in reorganization items, net for the 2020 Predecessor Period, and as a result, there is no net impact on E&P Free Cash Flow related to these charges.

Midstream

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

Year Ended December 31,

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020

2019

2018

(In thousands)

Income before income taxes including non- controlling interests

Loss on sale of properties

19,678$ -

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Impairment

Equity-based compensation expenses

Reorganization items, net

Other non-cash adjustments Adjusted EBITDA

224,096$ -16,93637,152-1,744--

136,616$ -

9,622

4,199-

29,282-

270-

1,930

9

(884)

$

25,179$

249,130$

279,928$

1,547--183,795

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting for (i) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment and other similar non-cash charges or non-recurring items, (ii) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (iii) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items, excluding net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share is not a measure of diluted earnings (loss) per share as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for evaluating the Company's operational trends and performance in comparison to the its peers. This measure is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and are excluded from guidance provided by us.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and tax rate):

2019

2018

Net loss attributable to Oasis

$

(49,912)$

(3,640,328)$

(128,243)$

(35,296)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

(11)

(10,396)

4,455

(28,587)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(83,867)

(4,312)

13,848

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

84,615

(233,565)

106,314

(28,457)

Derivative settlements

(76)

224,416

19,098

(213,528)

Impairment(1)

-

4,910,477

10,257

384,228

Additional interest charges(2)

-

49,206

-

-

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

277

7,476

8,832

7,591

Amortization of debt discount

-

8,317

12,164

11,120

Non-cash reorganization items, net(2)

-

(799,942)

-

-

Litigation settlement

-

22,750

20,000

-

Other non-cash adjustments

468

2,324

3,035

4,435

Tax impact(4)

(20,167)

(968,987)

(42,691)

(35,759)

Other tax adjustments(5)

9,168

638,729

-

-

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis

$

24,362$

126,610$

8,909$

79,595

Diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share

$

(2.50)$

(11.46)$

(0.41)$

(0.11)

Adjustment to diluted weighted average shares

-

0.02

-

-

outstanding(6)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties

-

(0.03)

0.01

(0.09)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(0.26)

(0.01)

0.04

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

4.23

(0.73)

0.34

(0.09)

Derivative settlements

-

0.71

0.06

(0.69)

Impairment(1)

-

15.43

0.03

1.24

Additional interest charges(2)

-

0.15

-

-

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3)

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.02

Amortization of debt discount

-

0.03

0.04

0.04

Successor

Predecessor

Period from

Period from

Year Ended December 31,

November 20, 2020

January 1, 2020

through December

through November

31, 2020

19, 2020

Non-cash reorganization items, net(2) Litigation settlement

Other non-cash adjustments Tax impact(4)

Other tax adjustments(5)

--0.02(1.00)0.46

0.07

-0.060.01(0.13)

(3.06)

--0.01(0.11)

2.01

-

-

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share

$

1.22$

0.40$

0.03$

0.26

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6)

19,991

318,253

315,324

310,860

Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4)

23.7 %

23.7 %

23.7 %

23.7 %

____________________

  • (1) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $103.4 million which is included in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. The portion of OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $26.7 million is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

  • (2) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, we recorded Specified Default Interest charges of $30.3 million related to the Predecessor Credit Facility and OMP Specified Default Interest charges of $28.0 million related to the OMP Credit Facility. The Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest were waived upon the Company's emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases. The offsetting discharge of the Specified Default Interest and OMP Specified Default Interest was recorded in non-cash reorganization items, net for the 2020 Predecessor Period, and as a result, there is no net impact on Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis related to these charges. The portion of OMP Specified Default Interest attributable to non-controlling interests of $9.1 million is excluded from additional interest charges and non-cash reorganization items, net in the table for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

  • (3) The portion of amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.4 million is excluded from amortization of deferred financing costs in the table above for the 2020 Predecessor Period.

  • (4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

  • (5) Other tax adjustments include the deferred tax asset valuation allowance and tax impact of non-deductible restructuring fees in the 2020 Predecessor Period. These items are adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes their impact.

  • (6) For the 2020 Predecessor Period, and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we included the dilutive effect of unvested stock awards of 609,000, 322,000 and 3,379,000, respectively, in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

Disclaimer

Oasis Petroleum Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
05:51pOASIS PETROLEUM  : 2020 4Q Non GAAP Reconciliation
PU
05:29pOASIS PETROLEUM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/25OASIS PETROLEUM INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2020OASIS PETROLEUM  : Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring
PU
2020OASIS PETROLEUM INC.  : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
2020OASIS PETROLEUM  : Pre-Packaged Restructuring Plan Confirmed by Court
PU
2020OASIS PETROLEUM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2020OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Announces Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Earnin..
AQ
2020OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for ..
AQ
2020OASIS PETROLEUM INC.  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 071 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 406 M - -
Net Debt 2020 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 185 M 1 185 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 6,13%
Chart OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Oasis Petroleum Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OASIS PETROLEUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,25 $
Last Close Price 58,68 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas E. Brooks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor L. Reid President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael H. Lou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Samantha Holroyd Lead Independent Director
John D. Jacobi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OASIS PETROLEUM INC.58.34%1 174
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.89%79 035
CNOOC LIMITED32.31%53 535
EOG RESOURCES, INC.49.55%43 522
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.41%36 695
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.64%35 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ