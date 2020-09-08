Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)

(OASM)
Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Appoints Fredrik Järrsten as Chief Financial Officer

09/08/2020

Uppsala, Sweden, September 8, 2020 - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, an innovation-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, announces the appointment of Fredrik Järrsten as Chief Financial Officer reporting to Dr. Francois Martelet, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Järrsten has over 25 years of experience across the financial, medical technology and life sciences sectors in the Nordic region and internationally. Currently, he serves as CFO and deputy CEO at Karolinska Development, an investment company specializing in the Nordic life sciences sector. Prior to this, he was CFO and Business Development Director at Bactiguard, a Swedish medical device company which he guided through its Nasdaq Stockholm IPO. Mr Järrsten also served as a Director of Business Development, including M&A, at Aleris, a leading Nordic healthcare provider, for over 8 years, contributing significantly to its growth story through completing some 30 acquisitions. He holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics and International Business from the School of Business Adminstration, University of Michigan.

Mr Järrsten will take up his position as soon as practically possible but at the latest in six months from today.

Francois Martelet, M.D., CEO of Oasmia, commented: 'We are delighted to have Fredrik joining the Oasmia team as Chief Financial Officer. His vast experience as a leader, developing businesses across the healthcare and life sciences sector, will be invaluable to Oasmia as we continue to pursue our strategy of accelerating growth, both organically and through acquisition.'

Fredrik Järrsten, newly appointed CFO of Oasmia, said: 'I am excited to be joining Oasmia at this important time in the Company's development. I look forward to working alongside senior management and the Board as we look to meet Oasmia's strategic goals.'

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells an improved generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology. Oasmia produces novel formulations of well-established cytostatic agents which show improved performance, an improved side-effect profile and a wider range of therapeutic areas compared with existing alternatives. Product development is based on Oasmia's proprietary technology platform
XR-17™. Oasmia has been successful in moving its first product candidate, Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar), through clinical development, and has received market authorization in the European Union and other territories. Oasmia is in the process of transitioning into the commercialization phase of the product Apealea and making the product accessible to patients via its partnership with Elevar and its existing operations and partnerships in its retained territories. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: OASM). Visit www.oasmia.com for further information.

-ENDS-

For more information:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Francois Martelet, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +46 18-50 54 40
E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Jonathan Birt, Chris Welsh, Ashley Tapp
Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
E-mail:

This information is information that Oasmia Pharmaceutical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2020-09-08 07:35 CEST.

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 05:44:06 UTC
