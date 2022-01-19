Log in
    OASM   SE0000722365

OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)

(OASM)
  Report
Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Presentation företrädesemission på Erik Penser Bank

01/19/2022 | 09:32am EST
Rights Issue

F.R. Martelet, M.D., CEO Fredrik Jӓrrsten, CFO

January 2022

Forward-looking statement

Important notice

The information in this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require preparation of further prospectuses or other offer documentation, or be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein.

The information in this presentation may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction, or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Oasmia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Oasmia include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate and (iii) change in interest rate level.

This presentation does not imply that Oasmia has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

1 Oasmia | January 2022

Building an oncology-focused specialty pharmaceutical company

Lead drug Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) being launched by

partner in Europe; first royalties and milestones anticipated 2022

Growing portfolio focused on

hard-to-treat and late-stage

cancers with limited treatment options

String of pearls strategy to build comprehensive oncology pipeline through in-licensing & M&A

First-in-licensed drug Cantrixil

Phase 2 in preparation; 'pipeline

within a molecule' potential

2 Oasmia | January 2022

A listed Swedish oncology biotech

Stock exchange and ticker: Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM)

Market capitalization as at 18 Jan. 2022: 1,011 MSEK

Major shareholders as at 18 Jan. 2022:

Arwidsro

25%

Avanza Pension

6%

Nordnet Pension Insurance

2%

Mastan AB (Håkan Lagerberg)

2%

Swedbank Insurance

2%

Johan Zetterstedt

1%

Handelsbanken Funds

1%

Christer Ericson

1%

Philip Du Rietz

1%

SEB Funds

1%

Other shareholders

59%

3 Oasmia | January 2022

Our vision

Creating a Nordic oncology

powerhouse focused on hard-to-treat cancers

4 Oasmia | January 2022

Disclaimer

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16,5 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
Net income 2021 -128 M -14,0 M -14,0 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 010 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 67,9x
EV / Sales 2022 24,7x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,25 SEK
Average target price 5,70 SEK
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François R. Martelet Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Järrsten Chief Financial Officer
Karl Anders Olof Härfstrand Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Heidi B. Ramstad Chief Medical Officer
Reinhard Koenig Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB (PUBL)-14.14%111
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.32%439 907
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.75%322 066
PFIZER, INC.-8.37%303 712
ABBVIE INC.1.02%241 811
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.55%223 992