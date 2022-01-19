Oasmia Pharmaceutical : Presentation företrädesemission på Erik Penser Bank
Rights Issue
F.R. Martelet, M.D., CEO Fredrik Jӓrrsten, CFO
January 2022
Forward-looking statement
Important notice
The information in this presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would require preparation of further prospectuses or other offer documentation, or be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinion contained herein.
The information in this presentation may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction, or disclosure of this information in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
Forward looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Oasmia believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference for Oasmia include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate and (iii) change in interest rate level.
This presentation does not imply that Oasmia has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.
Building an oncology-focused specialty pharmaceutical company
Lead drug Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) being launched by
partner in Europe; first royalties and milestones anticipated 2022
Growing portfolio focused on
hard-to-treat and late-stage
cancers with limited treatment options
String of pearls strategy to build comprehensive oncology pipeline through in-licensing & M&A
First-in-licensed drug Cantrixil
Phase 2 in preparation;'pipeline
within a molecule' potential
A listed Swedish oncology biotech
Stock exchange and ticker: Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM)
Market capitalization as at 18 Jan. 2022: 1,011 MSEK
Major shareholders as at 18 Jan. 2022:
Arwidsro
25%
Avanza Pension
6%
Nordnet Pension Insurance
2%
Mastan AB (Håkan Lagerberg)
2%
Swedbank Insurance
2%
Johan Zetterstedt
1%
Handelsbanken Funds
1%
Christer Ericson
1%
Philip Du Rietz
1%
SEB Funds
1%
Other shareholders
59%
Our vision
Creating a Nordic oncology
powerhouse focused on hard-to-treat cancers
